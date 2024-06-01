81º
O’Connor, Johnson split first two games, force Game 3

The Panthers won Game 1; Jaguars took control of Game 2

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – When play was suspended Thursday night due to a lightning delay, the O’Connor Panthers had a 3-2 lead over the Johnson Panthers in the top of the fifth inning.

The Panthers tacked on three more runs to win Game 1 going away 6-2.

In Game 2, Johnson grabbed the lead on a Kayson Cunningham solo home run in the third inning and never looked back.

Derek Maples, a St. Mary’s University commitment, threw a five-hitter to help the Jaguars earn a 5-1 victory.

A winner-take-all Game 3 will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at North East Sports Park.

