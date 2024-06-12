UIL approves split division playoff structure for basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and soccer

The playoff structure we’ve come to know from the 6A football championship will now apply to volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, and baseball.

On Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League’s Legislative Council approved a proposal that will allow for split divisions (Division I-II) in the playoffs for 2A-6A volleyball, softball, and baseball, 4A-6A soccer, and 1A-6A basketball.

There will be 2x the number of state champions

The rule change, which its expected to take effect Aug. 1, 2024, will create a Division I and Division II state champion in each class — doubling the amount of state champions in the Texas UIL system.

There will be 24 state champions in basketball (boys & girls), 18 state champions in soccer (boys & girls), and 11 state champions in baseball, softball, and volleyball, respectively.

How will the new structure work?

The top four teams in each district will advance to the playoffs.

To determine divisions, the two schools with the largest enrollment will advance to the Division I playoff bracket, and the other two will advance to the Division II bracket.

The change will also lessen the number of rounds needed to reach the state semifinals by one round.

