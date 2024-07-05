Johnson HS quarterback leaving for IMG Academy decommits from TCU, commits to SMU

Former Johnson HS quarterback Ty Hawkins, who was committed to TCU, has decommitted and committed to SMU.

SAN ANTONIO – A former Johnson High School quarterback who is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida has decommitted from TCU and will instead commit to rival SMU, according to media reports.

Ty Hawkins, an Elite 11 finalist and a Top 100 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, has decided to join the Mustangs’ program over the Horn Frogs’ program in Ft. Worth.

Hawkins, a four-star prospect, is the 15th overall rated quarterback, according to 247Sports.

On3, another sports recruiting website, said Hawkins had previously taken official visits to TCU and SMU before committing to the Horn Frogs last summer.

SMU, however, offered him a scholarship first, and they continued to pursue him. When an SMU quarterback commit flipped his commitment to Alabama, they again sought Hawkins, whose sister previously ran track for the Mustangs.

Hawkins announced earlier this week that he’s transferring from Claudia Taylor Johnson High School to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Bradenton, Florida-based school is known for gathering highly recruited high school athletes nationwide and putting them in particularly competitive situations against marquee talent.

According to a press release from the school, over 50 IMG Academy alumni are currently playing college and professional football.

While starting the last two years for the Jaguars, Hawkins has thrown for over 4,200 yards, completing 262 passes and 54 touchdowns while rushing for 24 TDs. The Jaguars finished with a 10-2 record last year.

In Hawkins’ sophomore season, the dual-threat took the honors of Texas District 28-6A MVP.

