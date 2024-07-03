Johnson High School quarterback transfers to IMG Academy for senior year

The decision to transfer to IMG Academy places Hawkins around more highly recruited high school football players on his team and opponents.

Former Lady Bird Johnson High School quarterback and four-star recruit Ty Hawkins has transferred to national power IMG Academy for his senior year.

The Texas Christian University (TCU) commit announced the decision publicly on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Looking ahead, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my football journey at IMG Academy,” the statement read. “While it is bittersweet to leave, I am eager for the new challenges and opportunities that await me there.”

Hawkins, who earned a spot on Johnson’s varsity football team as a freshman, started at QB for the Jaguars for the last two seasons.

In his career at Johnson, Hawkins had 4260 passing yards, 54 passing touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

Hawkins can also hurt defenses with his legs, not just with his arm. In his two seasons starting at QB for the Jaguars, Hawkins rushed for 1,753 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In Hawkins’ sophomore season, the dual-threat took the honors of Texas District 28-6A MVP.

The Bradenton, Florida-based school is known for gathering highly recruited high school athletes nationwide and putting them in particularly competitive situations against marquee talent.

According to a press release from the school, over 50 IMG Academy alumni are currently playing college and professional football.

Numerous IMG Academy football games have aired on national television throughout the years, increasing players’ exposure.