Johnson Jaguar baseball star Kayson Cunningham commits to Texas

Kayson Cunningham running onto the field at the 6A State Semifinal game against Tomball on June 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

SAN ANTONIO – On the heels of the Johnson Jaguars’ march to the UIL Class 6A state semifinal round, shortstop Kayson Cunningham announced his commitment Thursday to a school closer to home.

After originally committing to play baseball at Texas Tech, Cunningham said he is flipping his commitment to play at the University of Texas in Austin.

By the grace of God, I’m super blessed to announce I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic commitment to the University of Texas. A huge thanks to my family, coaches, and most of all God for giving me this opportunity. Hook em🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/YZQgfasewO — Kayson Cunningham (@KaysonCunningha) July 11, 2024

After his upcoming senior year, Cunningham will join a talented Longhorn roster, which reached the NCAA Regional round in College Station earlier this year.

The Longhorns also welcomed a brand new coaching staff this summer with Jim Schlossnagle taking the head coaching position after leading Texas A&M to National Runner-Up at the 2024 Men’s College World Series.

Cunningham and the rest of the 2025 class will clash against the best of the 2026 class at the Prep Baseball All-American Game.

The game will take place on Sept. 14 at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.