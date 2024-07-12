91º
Johnson Jaguar baseball star Kayson Cunningham commits to Texas

The Class of 2025′s top-ranked player in Texas flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Longhorns

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Kayson Cunningham running onto the field at the 6A State Semifinal game against Tomball on June 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – On the heels of the Johnson Jaguars’ march to the UIL Class 6A state semifinal round, shortstop Kayson Cunningham announced his commitment Thursday to a school closer to home.

After originally committing to play baseball at Texas Tech, Cunningham said he is flipping his commitment to play at the University of Texas in Austin.

After his upcoming senior year, Cunningham will join a talented Longhorn roster, which reached the NCAA Regional round in College Station earlier this year.

The Longhorns also welcomed a brand new coaching staff this summer with Jim Schlossnagle taking the head coaching position after leading Texas A&M to National Runner-Up at the 2024 Men’s College World Series.

Cunningham and the rest of the 2025 class will clash against the best of the 2026 class at the Prep Baseball All-American Game.

The game will take place on Sept. 14 at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

