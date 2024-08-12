Johnson HS shortstop wins MVP of World Cup Americas Qualifier

Kayson Cunningham running onto the field at the 6A State Semifinal game against Tomball on June 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

You’ve probably heard his name regarding some of the best baseball talent in the San Antonio area, but Kayson Cunningham has been going international this summer, helping the U-18 USA Baseball Team win the World Cup Americas Qualifier in Panama.

Cunningham was the starting shortstop for the US team. He not only made huge plays defensively but also finished the tournament with a .417 batting average, bringing in three doubles and 12 RBIs, which earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

He was also recognized by making the all-tournament team.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM 🌟



Kayson Cunningham (SS), Grady Emerson (2B), and Slater de Brun (OF) all earned spots on the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/efzQh7amQz — USA Baseball 18U (@USABaseball18U) August 12, 2024

Cunningham will have this upcoming senior season at Johnson where he’ll try to help the Jaguars get back to the state tournament like last season.

When the school year is over, he’s committed to playing collegiate baseball at the University of Texas; however, that could change since he’s projected to go in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.