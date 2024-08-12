Johnson HS shortstop wins MVP of World Cup Americas Qualifier

You’ve probably heard his name regarding some of the best baseball talent in the San Antonio area, but Kayson Cunningham has been going international this summer, helping the U-18 USA Baseball Team win the World Cup Americas Qualifier in Panama.
Cunningham was the starting shortstop for the US team. He not only made huge plays defensively but also finished the tournament with a .417 batting average, bringing in three doubles and 12 RBIs, which earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
Shout out to #USAprimeFam @KaysonCunningha for winning the MVP for #TeamUSA in the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier‼️‼️#ForGlory | #MVP | #TeamUSA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— USA Prime National Program (@USAPrimeNat) August 12, 2024
📸📸 @MayhemConcepts pic.twitter.com/X1UFqCviOc
He was also recognized by making the all-tournament team.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM 🌟— USA Baseball 18U (@USABaseball18U) August 12, 2024
Kayson Cunningham (SS), Grady Emerson (2B), and Slater de Brun (OF) all earned spots on the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/efzQh7amQz
Cunningham will have this upcoming senior season at Johnson where he’ll try to help the Jaguars get back to the state tournament like last season.
When the school year is over, he’s committed to playing collegiate baseball at the University of Texas; however, that could change since he’s projected to go in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Shout out to @KruzSchoolcraft (14th) @Sean8Gamble 17th) and @KaysonCunningha (20th) for being selected in @JonathanMayoB3 first 2025 Mock @mlb draft‼️‼️ #PrimeMovement🇺🇸🇺🇸 | #DudesEverywhere pic.twitter.com/0bP9nsTsyt— USA Prime National Program (@USAPrimeNat) July 23, 2024
