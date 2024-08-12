100º
Johnson HS shortstop wins MVP of World Cup Americas Qualifier

Cunningham helped the USA team capture the gold medal and qualify for next year’s World Cup

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Kayson Cunningham running onto the field at the 6A State Semifinal game against Tomball on June 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You’ve probably heard his name regarding some of the best baseball talent in the San Antonio area, but Kayson Cunningham has been going international this summer, helping the U-18 USA Baseball Team win the World Cup Americas Qualifier in Panama.

Cunningham was the starting shortstop for the US team. He not only made huge plays defensively but also finished the tournament with a .417 batting average, bringing in three doubles and 12 RBIs, which earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

He was also recognized by making the all-tournament team.

Cunningham will have this upcoming senior season at Johnson where he’ll try to help the Jaguars get back to the state tournament like last season.

When the school year is over, he’s committed to playing collegiate baseball at the University of Texas; however, that could change since he’s projected to go in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

