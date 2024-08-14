Steele football team ready for deep playoff run

Led by senior quarterback and UTEP commit Chad Warner, the Steele Knights feel they have what it takes to make another deep playoff run this season.

The Knights went 13-2 last season, losing to Humble Summer Creek in the UIL Class 6A-DII state semifinals 38-14.

“We had a great run,” said Warner. “That’s the final step to get to state, so now we know how it feels. How those teams play, and now we need to be more aggressive and come out with more fight.”

Steele is ranked No. 10 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2024 Class 6A preseason rankings. The Knights have nine starters back on offense and three returning on defense. They are arguably the most talented team in the greater San Antonio area.

“It means a lot to us having that thrown on us,” said senior DB Christian Watson. “It puts a big target on our back, but we don’t really think about it too much. We just worry about ourselves.

The Knights will start the season with four tough non-district games before beginning District 29-6A play in late September.

