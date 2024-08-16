93º
Judson aiming for return to team’s glory days ahead of new football season

Rockets are ranked No. 41 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A preseason rankings

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

CONVERSE, Texas – The Judson Rockets are hard at work getting ready for the new season. Led by head coach Mark Soto, a Judson alum, the Rockets are trying to get back to their glory days, and he’s relying on his senior players to help.

“Our senior class has really taken over and understood what it means to be a leader,” Soto said. “And they’ve really shown the younger guys the way, kind of like an older brother, which is really amazing for us.”

Judson is ranked No. 41 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A preseason rankings. They are predicted to finish second in District 29-6A behind the Steele Knights.

The Rockets have seven offensive starters from last season coming back, and defensively, they have six starters returning.

They have experience at quarterback Elijah Favela, who is returning as a third-year starter. Look for LB Jordan Dukes, DB DeVaughn L’Herisse and DB Izziek Chandler to pace the defense.

