BGC PREVIEW 2024: Jefferson Mustangs looking to make moves in district

SAN ANTONIO – Capturing a district title and making the postseason has been a challenge for Jefferson over the years.

However, last season, the Mustangs finished 6-4 with a 5-4 record in 14-5A II, missing the playoffs once again but finishing with a winning record for the first time in 14 years. Gone is quarterback Amonte Carter who had 3 touchdown passes and 13 rushing touchdowns for nearly one thousand yards rushing.

“We’re missing our quarterback and tight end but we got guys that replaced them so we are feeling good up front,” said Jefferson head football coach Ed Cardenas. “We got some young kids that need to step up. The leadership is definitely going to be that front line.”

“In my opinion, I think we got the best line in the district,” added Jefferson senior quarterback/safety Uriah Bocanegra. “They’re all like first-team, second-team all district, even as sophomores and juniors. We literally got veterans at the line.”

Jefferson has 21 returning letterman including six starters on offense and six starters on defense.

“Going through the season, we didn’t get what we wanted, which was playoffs but we did get that winning season we’ve been wanting for a very long time,” said Jefferson senior defensive end Leo Guzman. “We learned from those things, it gave us a lot of motivation going into this year. I’m very confident this year.”

The Mustangs find themselves in 12-5A II this season, along with Brackenridge, Burbank, Edison, Highlands, Lanier and Sam Houston - all who were in 14-5A II in 2023.

“Alamo Heights is out but you know what, it’s going to feel good - that inner city competitiveness,” explained Coach Cardenas. “Every week is going to be a game, it’s going to be a toss up - we hope we’re on top.”

“Having those big teams like Alamo Heights, Harlandale, the McCollum’s out, it gives us a very good shot at this,” said Guzman when talking about winning district. “Knowing that Jefferson hasn’t done this in decades, getting a shot at a district championship means a lot for this community.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts the Mustangs will finish second in district in 2024.

Bocanegra said, “now that we’re a team, we bonded, we’re like concrete now, which helps us push through other teams and help us fight to playoffs.”

The Jefferson Mustangs kick off the season on Friday, August 30 at Southwest Legacy.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.