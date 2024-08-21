Pieper HS volleyball spoils Davenport’s home court opener with five-set triumph

The Davenport volleyball team (6-3) fell to Pieper (7-1) on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle that saw Pieper come away victorious 3-2.

The Wolves dominated the opening set, winning 25-14. However, Pieper tied up the match with a tightly contested 25-21 second set.

Davenport would win a close third set 25-23. Then, again, Pieper battled back to even the match with a convincing 25-18 victory in the fourth set to force a must-win set five.

That’s where Pieper proved victorious 15-10, handing the defending Class 4A state champions a loss on their home court debut.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame from Pieper.

