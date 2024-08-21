90º
Pieper HS volleyball spoils Davenport’s home court opener with five-set triumph

The Warriors came back to win the battle against the Wolves 3-2

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

The Davenport volleyball team (6-3) fell to Pieper (7-1) on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle that saw Pieper come away victorious 3-2.

The Wolves dominated the opening set, winning 25-14. However, Pieper tied up the match with a tightly contested 25-21 second set.

Davenport would win a close third set 25-23. Then, again, Pieper battled back to even the match with a convincing 25-18 victory in the fourth set to force a must-win set five.

That’s where Pieper proved victorious 15-10, handing the defending Class 4A state champions a loss on their home court debut.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame from Pieper.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.

