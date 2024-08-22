92º
Southwest Dragons enter 2024 season as a favorite to win District 14-5A DI

The Dragons are hoping to build off of a 9-win 2023 season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest Dragons are ready to breathe fire and take down their opponents in District 14-5A Division 1.

Led by head coach Alex Franco, the Dragons are favored to win the 14-5A D1 crown, according to a projection by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Southwest went 9-2 in 2023 and lost in the first round of the UIL playoffs, but the program is largely bring the same team back in 2024.

The Dragons have nine starters returning on offense and seven more on defense.

“Not making it past first round, it hurts us,” quarterback A.J. Franco said. “The past few years we haven’t made it past the first round, so this year we want it to be different and keep on going.”

Southwest is ranked No. 24 among Dave Campbell’s Class 5A preseason rankings across the state.

