New Braunfels Unicorns, Canyon Cougars face off in Wurst Bowl on Friday; Stream it at KSAT.com

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels Canyon High

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

New Braunfels vs New Braunfels Canyon Wurst Bowl (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Friday, Sept. 6, marks the 2024 Wurst Bowl between the New Braunfels Unicorns and Canyon Cougars, and KSAT will be there for all the action.

Prior to kickoff, high school football fans can tune into KSAT′s Gameday Pregame at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT12 and KSAT’s streaming platforms.

Kickoff will then take place at 7:30 p.m. at New Braunfels Canyon High School. KSAT′s full-game broadcast can be seen on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.

Post-game coverage and the latest news of the day will be shown on The Nightbeat at 10 p.m.

If you miss the game, you can keep up with scores and highlights on the Big Game Coverage page. Download the BGC mobile app for additional coverage of high school football, and show your team spirit on KSAT Connect.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

