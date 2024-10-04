‘We’re ready’: Johnson, Roosevelt vie for District 27-6A supremacy in BGC showcase

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson Jaguars and Roosevelt Roughriders are set to square off in Week 6 of the high school football season in a game KSAT will livestream on Friday night.

Johnson (3-1, 1-0 District 27-6A) is coming off a 21-19 triple overtime win against Brandeis in its district opener. The Jags want to keep the momentum going against the Roughriders.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“They have athletes all over the field,” Johnson head coach TP Miller said. “For Johnson to be successful, we have to do our job collectively in all phases of the game: on offense, defense, and special teams.”

Roosevelt (1-3, 0-1 District 27-6A) opened district with a 31-7 loss against the Reagan Rattlers.

Roosevelt’s record is a bit misleading as the Roughriders have played some of the top teams in the greater San Antonio area in Smithson Valley, East Central and Reagan.

Their lone win this season came in Week 3 against the Judson Rockets 27-23. Now, Roosevelt hopes to topple the favored Jaguars.

“Johnson is a very sold team, but anything can happen,” Roosevelt quarterback Shai Markajani said. “We’ve been studying film for a couple of days now. Ever since the loss to Reagan, we’ve been nonstop, just already on to the next. We’re ready.”

Johnson leads the all-time series with Roosevelt 12-4. The Jaguars won last year’s matchup 56-20.

KSAT will livestream Roosevelt vs. Johnson from Heroes Stadium on the BGC App, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

Prior to the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m., KSAT 12 will air a live pregame show, KSAT Gameday, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.