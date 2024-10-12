Despite rough start, Marion Bulldogs say they are right on track

MARION, Texas – Every season may not get off to a perfect start. This is the reality for the Marion Bulldogs, who have a 2-4 record heading into Week 7.

The Bulldogs faced a difficult non-district schedule. Following a 43-7 win over Luling in the district opener, the team’s mood quickly changed.

“So far, it’s been lots of hills and valleys, but hopes are definitely still high,” Marion senior running back Christian Sanchez said. “I think this is a great team that can produce good things and big numbers. It’s taking a while for that to be shown, but we’re finally starting to sprout for sure.”

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Marion head coach Ryne Miller and his coaching staff have kept spirits up by reminding them of a January team meeting.

“Well, we had a team on Jan. 8, and I talked about this with our team going in the district. We had six goals, and the first goal was (to) make the playoffs and the second was one district championship, and so on,” Miller said. “You know, all the way through they play on Thanksgiving, play over Christmas break, all this stuff. Every goal we’ve set out, it’s there. And right now, we’re hitting 100%, and we want to make sure we’re going 1-0 every week.”

“I think the mood is definitely great,” Marion junior quarterback Cade Pape said. “I think it’s been like that all season because we know what we’re capable of doing and it’s something that’s very special. We have a great game plan that the coach has put in this week. And I think it’s up to us players to go out and execute it. Keep the momentum going and go get a big win this week.”

The deck will likely be stacked as the Bulldogs face Randolph on Friday night, who enters Week 7 at a perfect 6-0.

“When you play our team like Randolph, you know you’re going to get a lot of discipline from it,” Miller said. “So we want to make sure that, like I said, we got to win the penalty battle for sure. We got to make sure that, you know, we’re getting lined up right on defense. Offense, we got to be assignment sound. We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage, and that’s our lineman, and I’m a lineman at heart. So, we’re going to put some pressure on those guys that we’ve got to win the line of scrimmage and really win the upfront battle.”

“Win or lose, we can always improve. I just think that we just ride momentum,” Pape said. “Hopefully go undefeated the rest of the season and get a good district title and make a run in the playoffs.”

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.