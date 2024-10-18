‘A Dilley Wolf has always been a tough kid’: Physicality is an important ingredient of Wolf Pride

The Dilley Wolves will face the Karnes City Badgers at 7 p.m. Friday as a part of their Homecoming Week.

DILLEY, Texas – “You know, a Dilley Wolf has always been a tough kid.”

As the Dilley Wolves prepare for their next District 15 3A-II showdown, those words from head coach David Silva are reverberating among his players.

“We might not be the biggest, but we never back down from nobody,” Dilley senior running back/linebacker Jonavyn Reyes said. “That’s what I take seriously with my group of boys, you know?”

“We’re physical, might be small, might look small on film, but once you see us come out and hit you in the mouth, I promise you we’re not that small,” Dilley senior wide receiver Isaiah Lambert said.

Silva and his players will host the Karnes City Badgers at 7 p.m. Friday during Homecoming Week.

“It’s going to be a good one. We’re both coming 5-1,” Silva said. “And so, it’s been a long time since we played each other last couple of years, but we’re both now in a position to fight for the district title.”

Karnes City, like the Wolves, has a first-year starting quarterback. Dilley senior quarterback Johnny Rodriguez, who also plays linebacker, appears ready to face the Badgers’ defense.

“Just because they have a new quarterback, we’re going to take it to him,” Rodriguez said. “I think our defense is strong enough to stop anybody in this district, and I think we’re ready for it.”

“You know, the motto around here has been here forever. It’s called ‘Wolf Pride,’” Silva said. “And that kicks in about that second half, and the fans were chanting it again and again. It’s just a whole different team, at that point.”

