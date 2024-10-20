Ex-NBA head coach Monty Williams will replace Spurs legend Bruce Bowen as new TMI Episcopal coach

TMI Episcopal named former San Antonio Spur Monty Williams as the new boys basketball announced Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – One former San Antonio Spur will replace another as the new boys basketball coach at TMI Episcopal.

In a social media post on Sunday afternoon, TMI named former Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams as the program’s new head coach.

Williams — who will coach his son, Elijah, — is replacing Spurs legend Bruce Bowen.

Elijah Williams is landing in San Antonio after spending his last two prep seasons in different states. He spent the 2023-24 season at Brother Rice High School, an all-boys Catholic high school located northwest of Detroit, while his father coached the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.

During the 2022-23 season, Elijah Williams attended and suited up for Scottsdale Christian Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

Williams is also considered as a coveted basketball recruit.

According to 247Sports, Williams, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is a five-star recruit and Texas’ top boys basketball player in the Class of 2026.

Elijah Williams holds scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Temple and Washington, the recruiting service stated on its website.

Williams, who coached the Suns into the NBA Finals in 2021 and won NBA Coach of the Year in 2022, played for the Spurs from 1996 to 1998.

He was also an intern on Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff when the Spurs won their third NBA title in 2005 and was the team’s Vice President of Basketball Operations from 2016 to 2018.

