Dilley’s on-field dominance has brought pride back to the Wolves

Back-to-back playoff appearances have Dilley Wolves players and fans excited for the program’s future.

DILLEY, Texas – Music blaring from multiple speakers is common during most high school football practices.

If you attend practice with the Dilley football team, you will likely hear the voice of linebacker Harlen Elizondo’s rendition of the “Dilley Wolves Anthem.”

The song keeps the environment light and fun, but don’t let the players' head nods and smiles fool you.

The Wolves (8-2) are locked in on the details as they prepare to face the Odem Owls (8-2) on Friday night in the bi-district round of the 2024 UIL Class 3A Division II playoffs.

“They’re going to be a tough opponent. I attribute it to their tradition,” Dilley head coach David Silva said. “It’s not new to their program, and so, the expectations for them (is to) just always advance (in the playoffs).”

“Honestly, in my opinion, not a challenge at all,” Dilley senior linebacker Jonavyn Gonzalez said. “We just got to stay healthy, take it to them early and come out with the dub (W).”

The Wolves senior class has gone through a lot. Players still remember winless seasons in back-to-back seasons.

Now, with back-to-back playoff berths, the senior class will be remembered for bringing back pride to the Dilley program.

“Coach Silva says that he’s never made it past the second round, so obviously, the goal is to get past the second round, you know, and just one more ride with them,” Dilley senior cornerback Jacob Lopez said. “You know, I love them.”

