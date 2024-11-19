Davenport HS volleyball looks to defend state title on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The Davenport High School volleyball program is building a dynasty under head coach Taylour Toso.

Toso has coached her Wolves back to the 4A state semifinal round, where they will look to defend their state championship crown.

The Wolves will drive up to the Burger Activity Center to take on Bellville High School in the semifinal match, which is set to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

COME SUPPORT. BE THERE TOMORROW. BE LOUD! pic.twitter.com/GKpU3AVFrg — Davenport Wolves Volleyball (@DavenportVolley) November 18, 2024

While at the Wolves’ Monday night practice, they shared with us how they’re not focusing on their opponent while knowing a shot at the state title game is on the line.

“We’re very like focusing on our game and what we do on our side, and I think that’s helped us a lot,” said junior setter Alexis Dahl.

“We know they’re gonna be a tough challenge, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle, and we know that if we come out and play our game, that we’ll be OK,” said senior libero Logan Strong.

“Something that I’ve said to a lot of my friends and family when I talk about these girls is, I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team that’s had this much growth,” said Toso. “So watching them truly grow from losing our season opener to Steele to being in the state semifinals has been really incredible, and I’m very proud of it.”

The Stockdale Brahmas are also in the state semifinal round. The KSAT 12 Sports Team will keep you updated on both programs throughout this week.

