Big Game Coverage Playoffs Round 2 schedule

SAN ANTONIO – Plenty of greater San Antonio-area high school football teams remain alive entering the second round of the playoffs.

These UIL and TAPPS football teams are still dreaming of winning state, and every squad listed below hopes to practice football next week during Thanksgiving break.

See the schedule for Playoffs Round 2 below:

Class 6A Division 1

Lake Travis (10-1) vs. Johnson (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Marcos Rattler Stadium

East Central (8-3) vs. Weslaco (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laredo’s Shirley Field

Austin Westlake (10-1) vs. Brennan (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Austin’s Burger Stadium

Class 6A Division 2

Austin Vandegrift (10-1) vs. Sotomayor (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Alamodome

Steele (10-1) vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Heroes Stadium

Dripping Springs (8-3) vs. Harlan (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Cougar Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (7-4) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Heroes Stadium

Class 5A Division 1

Pieper (11-0) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pieper Warrior Coliseum

Southwest (11-0) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North (10-1) vs. New Braunfels (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Edinburg Vela (11-0) vs. Smithson Valley (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Class 5A Division 2

Alamo Heights (11-0) vs. Mercedes (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edcouch-Elsa (9-2) vs. Boerne (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Laredo’s Shirley Field

Class 4A Division 1

Austin LBJ (11-0) vs. La Vernia (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Davenport (10-1) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Bay City (10-1) vs. Canyon Lake (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Austin’s Veterans Stadium

Corpus Christi Calallen (9-2) vs. Somerset (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Class 4A Division 2

Navarro (5-6) vs. Cuero (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Floresville’s Eschenberg Field

Class 3A Division 1

Marion (5-6) vs. Goliad (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Edna (11-0) vs. Cole (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, San Marcos Rattler Stadium

Rio Hondo (9-2) vs. Randolph (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

Class 3A Division 2

Van Vleck (5-6) vs. Cotulla (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Odem’s Owl Stadium

Tidehaven (9-2) vs. Dilley (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Mathis Pirate Stadium

Poth (11-0) vs. East Bernard (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Class 2A Division 2

Junction (10-1) vs. Falls City (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Hondo’s Barry Field

TAPPS Division 1

Legacy Christian Academy (7-4) vs. Antonian (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Antonian’s John Ferrara Field

TAPPS Division III

Holy Cross (11-0) vs. Lake Country Christian (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Jarrell’s Cougar Stadium

