Southwest Dragons ready to breathe fire for revenge game in UIL area playoff round

The Dragons will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, who ended Southwest’s season last year

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest Dragons want their sweet revenge.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial has knocked the Dragons out of the playoffs three times in four years. The seniors on the Dragons roster said they can’t wait to play the Eagles on Friday in round two of the 2024 UIL Class 5A Division I playoffs.

“They’re a very talented team,” Southwest senior running back Tyson Deen said of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. “For the past couple of years, they’ve beat us, and we still have something to prove.”

“I was so happy when I found out we get to play them again because they ended my seniors’ season last year after we worked so hard for that season,” Southwest senior wide receiver Aazeryuan Voss said. “And we get to finally get our (sic) revenge on them this year.”

The Dragons will have more on their mind than just revenge. Southwest is entering the area round with an undefeated season (11-0) for the first time since 2009.

“There’s (sic) guys out here that at any given time can make big plays,” Southwest head coach Alex Franco said. “Against (Southwest) Legacy, it was Austin Diggs. Against John Jay, it was Jah Mills. In the (first) playoff game, it was Tyson Deen. I think they’ve really been humble, and they understand that team success over individual success.”

“We’re really exciting to watch,” Voss said. “You know, I’ve had a lot of family come down, and they’ve all said the same thing. Our team’s really explosive and, you know, we fly around on defense and offense.”

“We just gotta get the ball to our playmakers, let them do work and we’ll be good,” Southwest quarterback A.J. Franco said.

Kickoff for the Dragons' revenge game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial is set for 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.

