Harlan Hawks prepare for playoff showdown against New Braunfels Canyon

SAN ANTONIO – All high school football teams want to practice Thanksgiving week, and the Harlan Hawks are one of 13 San Antonio-area teams living out that dream.

The Hawks hit the practice field on Monday as they prepare to face New Braunfels Canyon in the UIL Class 6A Division II regional semifinals.

Harlan is 11-1 in the season, and they opened the playoffs by defeating Clark 41-23, and then last Friday, they knocked off Dripping Springs 55-24.

Harlan and Canyon are two of the 16 teams left in the 6A Division II playoff bracket.

The Canyon Cougars are 8-4 in the season. They beat Medina Valley 31-14 in the first round of the playoffs, followed by a close 38-35 victory over Veterans Memorial to set up their game with Harlan.

Harlan and New Braunfels Canyon will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium on the campus of Texas State University.