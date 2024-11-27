Skip to main content
Holy Cross football makes school history with 12-0 record

The Knights have a chance to return to the state finals with their 18 seniors on Friday night

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Holy Cross, San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Knights of Holy Cross High School made history by becoming the first football team in school history to have a 12-0 record.

The Knights have a shot at returning to the TAPPS Division III State Championship game this Friday night.

Holy Cross will play Covenant Christian at Jerrell High School on Friday at 6 p.m. Their 18 seniors will lead the way against the Cougars.

