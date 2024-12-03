Boerne, Corpus Christi Miller to put seasons on the line in regional final playoff game

SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Greyhounds are still playing football in December, and they’re loving it.

Led by head coach Che Hendrix, Boerne (10-3) is preparing to play the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers (11-2) in the 5A Division II regional final.

Boerne and Corpus Christi Miller have each won their first three playoff games with relative ease, setting up their fourth-round matchup.

Moving up from 4A to 5A this season certainly hasn’t slowed down the Greyhounds, who are two years removed from playing for a state championship in Class 4A D1. They still have some key players from that team.

The Greyhounds and Buccaneers most recently met in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, and they split the two games.

Boerne is celebrating 100 years of Greyhound football, and they’d love nothing more than to top Corpus Christi Miller on Friday night, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.

