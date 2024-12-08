Onto the Final Four: UIL state semifinal matchups for San Antonio-area football teams

The fourth round of the UIL high school football playoffs wrapped up Saturday night with Smithson Valley locking up a spot in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals following a blowout win over C.C. Flour Bluff 49-14.

On Friday, La Vernia topped Bay City 42-24, and Boerne outlasted C.C. Miller in a high-scoring affair 65-50.

The Boerne Greyhounds (11-3) will face the Randle Lions (14-0), who hail from Richmond, Texas, in the Class 5A-DII state semifinals. The two will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium.

The La Vernia Bears will meet Kilgore (12-2) in the Class 4A-DI state semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney, Texas.

On Saturday, the Smithson Valley Rangers (12-2) are set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Angleton (13-1) in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals at McLane Stadium — the home of the Baylor football team.

