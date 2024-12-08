Skip to main content
Fog icon
48º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Big Game Coverage

Onto the Final Four: UIL state semifinal matchups for San Antonio-area football teams

La Vernia, Boerne and Smithson Valley stand one-win away from AT&T Stadium

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Smithson Valley, Boerne, La Vernia, High School Football
Smithson Valley football. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The fourth round of the UIL high school football playoffs wrapped up Saturday night with Smithson Valley locking up a spot in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals following a blowout win over C.C. Flour Bluff 49-14.

On Friday, La Vernia topped Bay City 42-24, and Boerne outlasted C.C. Miller in a high-scoring affair 65-50.

Recommended Videos

The Boerne Greyhounds (11-3) will face the Randle Lions (14-0), who hail from Richmond, Texas, in the Class 5A-DII state semifinals. The two will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium.

The La Vernia Bears will meet Kilgore (12-2) in the Class 4A-DI state semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney, Texas.

On Saturday, the Smithson Valley Rangers (12-2) are set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Angleton (13-1) in the Class 5A-DI state semifinals at McLane Stadium — the home of the Baylor football team.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS