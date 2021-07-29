NBA Draft Day Tracker: Sixers make ‘outrageous’ demand to Spurs for All-Star Ben Simmons; Latest lottery updates and news

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) passes to teammate Joel Embiid (21) as he is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3), Drew Eubanks (14), and Rudy Gay during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA Draft will be held tonight and for the second year in a row, the Spurs will have a selection in the lottery.

San Antonio currently has the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft. Last year, the Spurs drafted forward Devin Vassell with the No. 11 pick.

The Spurs are coming off another disappointing season where they did not qualify for the playoffs.

There is expected to be some amount of turnover on the roster due to DeMar DeRozan’s impending free agency and the expected departures of Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles and possibly Patty Mills. (Say it isn’t so, Patty!)

But before free agency technically begins on Aug. 2, the Spurs will look to add another building block to their young core. According to various draft experts and mock drafts, San Antonio will look to add some size and shooting to the roster.

They have been linked to several big men, including Texas forward Kai Jones, Turkish center Alperen Sengun and Spanish center Usman Garuba.

At 6-foot-11, Jones has been very impressive in pre-draft workouts and is generating a massive amount of buzz leading to the draft. The Spurs would likely be thrilled to take Jones at No. 12.

San Antonio could also add wing depth by drafting Michigan’s Franz Wagner, Virginia’s Trey Murphy or Duke’s Jalen Johnson. Wagner seems like one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who can shoot from outside and has a well-rounded game.

Another interesting decision the Spurs could make would be adding a guard to an already loaded backcourt. This could be an indication they may be thinking of trading one of their current guards or expect DeRozan to leave.

Guards on the Spurs radar are Tennessee’s Keon Johnson and Arkansas’s Moses Moody. Both are versatile perimeter players who defend at a high level. Moody is quickly rising up draft boards and is considered to be one of the top shooters in the draft.

The Spurs have historically stood pat on draft night. The last draft day deal San Antonio made was in 2011 when they traded George Hill to Indiana for the rights to Kawhi Leonard.

But with San Antonio expected to be players in the free agent market, they could look to move up or down on draft night and possibly trade a current player on the roster.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said in a podcast on Wednesday that Philadelphia has made Ben Simmons available, but the Sixers are making outrageous demands. O’Connor said Philadelphia asked San Antonio for four first round draft picks, three pick swaps and young player from the Spurs.

Listen to KOC here. He mentions Sixers turning down 4x 1st rounders, 3x pick swaps, and a young player for Simmons from the Spurs. Is that a real thing? Haven’t seen this mentioned anywhere. pic.twitter.com/8eius7PC4z — Nick Mundy (@Namundy) July 28, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Philadelphia is looking for a massive return for Simmons and his next move will be a major storyline to watch headed into Thursday’s draft.

The draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn begins at 7 p.m. Central Time. Stay here for the latest updates.