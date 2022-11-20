UTSA ranked once again, now No. 25 in AFCA Coaches Poll

UTSA football is a nationally-ranked program once again.

The Roadrunners broke into the latest AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 25 overall, marking their first national ranking this season. Their performance wasn’t quite enough to crack the AP Top 25 with 85 votes, only two behind No. 25 UCF with 87.

On Saturday, UTSA earned their eighth straight win with a 41-7 demolition of Rice on the road. Quarterback Frank Harris nearly outgained the entire Owls offense himself and accounted for five total touchdowns, as the Roadrunners improved to 9-2 overall, the second-best record of any FBS school from the state of Texas (TCU, 11-0). UTSA is currently one spot below No. 24 Texas in the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Longhorns defeated the Roadrunners 41-20 on September 17.

Next week, UTSA will conclude their regular season at the Alamodome against UTEP. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Roadrunners will then host the Conference USA Championship Game for the second straight season on December 2 at 6:30 p.m.