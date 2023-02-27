San Antonio Brahmas earn first win, defeat Orlando Guardians 30-12

Quarterback Jack Coan (No. 16) prepares to throw a pass during the fourth quarter of the San Antonio Brahmas' season-opening loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks at the Alamdome on February 19, 2023.

ORLANDO – The San Antonio Brahmas are officially in the win column.

After suffering a tough loss in their season-opener last week, the Brahmas bounced back with an all-around performance in their first road game against the Orlando Guardians at Camping World Stadium. Quarterback Jack Coan completed 16 of his 24 passes and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers, as San Antonio picked up their first victory of the season 30-12.

The Brahmas put the first points on the board on the game’s opening drive. Coan capped a nine-play, 45-yard drive with a three-yard strike to tight end Deon Yelder for a 6-0 lead. Orlando tied the game back up with a touchdown of their own, but the Brahmas vaulted back in front late in the second quarter. This time, Coan marched the team 77 yards and found tight end Alize Mack for a 19-yard score, sending San Antonio into halftime with a 13-6 lead.

The lead would only grow in the third quarter. First, Coan found Jalen Tolliver for a 24-yard touchdown and a 20-6 advantage. Then, after the defense forced a three-and-out, Travis Jonsen blocked the ensuing Guardians’ punt. Two plays later, the Brahmas found the end zone on running back Jon Hilliman’s one-yard touchdown plunge, and San Antonio entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 27-6 lead. Defensive back Ranthony Texada recorded an interception in the final frame, setting up the Brahmas’ final points on John Parker Romo’s 40-yard field goal.

The Brahmas improve to 1-1 overall. San Antonio now prepares to face the Houston Roughnecks next Sunday at 7 p.m. The team’s next home game is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.