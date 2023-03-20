San Antonio Brahmas lose third straight, fall to Arlington Renegades 12-10

SAN ANTONIO – After a three-game road trip, the San Antonio Brahmas returned to the Alamodome for their first home game since their season-opening loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks. In their past two games -- both losses -- the Brahmas had scored only 19 total points, and head coach Hines Ward announced on Saturday afternoon that Reid Sinnett would get the start at quarterback over Jack Coan against the Arlington Renegades and that both would see time under center.

Despite a strong first half performance, the Brahmas saw a four-point lead slip away in the second half of a 12-10 loss to Arlington on Sunday night. Sinnett was effective in his debut, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 97 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but he left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury. Coan finished 7-of-15 for 42 yards and two interceptions.

After allowing a field goal on Arlington’s opening drive, the Brahmas defense forced the game’s first turnover midway through the first quarter. Defensive back Tenny Adewusi intercepted an errant throw and returned it four yards to the Renegades’ 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Reid Sinnett rolled out and found T.J. Vasher in the back of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown. The two connected again on the ensuing one-point conversion, and the Brahmas led 7-3 after one quarter play. Both teams traded field goals in the second quarter. John Parker Romo’s 45-yard kick at the end of the half gave San Antonio a 10-6 lead at the break.

The Brahmas mounted a promising drive to start the third quarter, marching to Arlington’s 25-yard line before Sinnett was intercepted by defensive back Joe Powell. That was Sinnett’s final play of the game. He was seen limping to the sidelines after the throw, and apparently injured his right foot. He was later seen on crutches wearing a boot. Fourteen plays later, the Renegades scored the go-ahead touchdown on running back De’Veon Smith’s one-yard surge to take a 12-10 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Coan then took control of the offense for the final three drives of the game. After punting on consecutive drives, the Brahmas got the ball back with a chance to drive for the game-winning field goal late in regulation, but Coan was intercepted by Shakur Brown. The Renegades then burned the majority of the remaining clock, and Coan was intercepted one final time in the closing seconds to cement the loss.

San Antonio falls to 1-4 on the season, currently third in the XFL South Division. These two teams will meet again for a rematch next Sunday, March 26 in Arlington at 2 p.m.