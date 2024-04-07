Former Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat arrested on suspicion of DWI

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AUSTIN, Texas – Former University of Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Sunday, according to ESPN.

According to KXAN News, Sweat, 22, was arrested around 2 p.m. Sunday by the Austin Police Department.

Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail and faces a Class B misdemeanor, ESPN reported. His bond was set at $3,000, and it has since been posted.

Sweat, the 2023 Big 12 Defense Player of the Year and Outland Trophy winner, is projected to be one of the first defense tackles taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This year’s draft is set to begin April 25 in Detroit, Michigan.

The 6-foot-4, 362-pound Sweat closed out his senior season with the Longhorns tallying 45 tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hurries.

The Longhorns made it to the 2023 College Football Playoff, where they lost to the Washington Huskies.