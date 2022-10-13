89º

Fire up the grill with this cheesy beer brat recipe

Try this NEW recipe from Texas Eats

Try this NEW recipe from Texas Eats. In partnership with Shiner Beer.

Fall is here, and what better way to enjoy the cooler weather than being outside with family and friends.

If you’re planning on having a get-together, this Shiner Beer cheesy brats recipe will certainly be the star of your next celebration! Here is how to make them.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cans of Shiner Beer
  • 6 Brats
  • White Onions
  • Chimmi Churri Seasoning
  • Olive Oil
  • Green Bell Pepper
  • Orange Bell Pepper
  • Yellow Bell Pepper
  • Poblano
  • Mushroom
  • Red Onion
  • Provolone Cheese Slices

Directions:

  • Add the Shiner beer to a saucepan.
  • Slice the white onion and add it to the saucepan.
  • Add Chimmi Churri seasoning to the saucepan.
  • Bring the liquid to a boil and add the brats.
  • Dice the remaining veggies.
  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  • Sauté the diced veggies in the pan.
  • Once the brats have plumped up and cooked thoroughly, remove them from the saucepan.
  • Skewer the brats together.
  • Heat grill to 400°F.
  • Place brats on the grill, occasionally flipping until grill marks form.
  • Layer the provolone cheese slices over the brats.
  • Spoon the sautéed veggies over the cheese.
  • Close the lid of the grill and allow the cheese to melt.
  • Remove the brats from the grill and slice them into bite-sized pieces.
  • Enjoy!