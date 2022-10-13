Fire up the grill with this cheesy beer brat recipe

Try this NEW recipe from Texas Eats. In partnership with Shiner Beer.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fall is here, and what better way to enjoy the cooler weather than being outside with family and friends.

If you’re planning on having a get-together, this Shiner Beer cheesy brats recipe will certainly be the star of your next celebration! Here is how to make them.

Ingredients:

3 cans of Shiner Beer

6 Brats

White Onions

Chimmi Churri Seasoning

Olive Oil

Green Bell Pepper

Orange Bell Pepper

Yellow Bell Pepper

Poblano

Mushroom

Red Onion

Provolone Cheese Slices

Directions: