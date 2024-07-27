Texas Eats: Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders Recipe

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders
Ingredients:
- Slider Buns:
- 24 slider buns
- 4 tbsp butter (for toasting buns)
- Steak seasoning
- Large Aluminum Pan
- Choriqueso Filling:
- 1 lb APCO Especial
- 1 lb APCO Premium
- 1.5 lbs Oaxaca cheese (shredded)
- 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 large white onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup Al Pastor Paste
- Sauce:
- 1 cup Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa
- 1 cup Al Pastor Paste
- Roasted Pineapples:
- 1 cup diced pineapples (fire-roasted)
- Ground Chuck Sliders:
- 2 lbs ground chuck
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
Instructions:
- Prepare the Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa and Al Pastor Paste:
- Both recipes are located below.
- Prepare the Slider Buns:
- Slice the slider buns in half and set to the side.
- Cook the Choriqueso using APCO Especial and APCO Premium:
- In a large skillet over medium heat on your stovetop or on a side burner of the grill, cook the APCO Especial and APCO Premium until fully cooked and browned, breaking them up as they cook, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add the shredded Oaxaca cheese and stir constantly until it melts and forms a creamy, cheesy mixture.
- Prepare the Roasted Pineapples:
- Fire-roast the pineapples on the grill over direct heat for about 10-15 minutes or until caramelized and golden brown. Let cool.
- Cook the Ground Chuck Sliders:
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
- In a bowl, mix the ground chuck with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Form the mixture into 24 small patties.
- Grill the patties for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until they reach the desired doneness.
- Assemble the Choriqueso Sliders:
- Prepare the large Aluminum Pan.
- On the bottom half of the buns, sprinkle Oaxaca cheese.
- Place the ground chuck patties on top of the cheese.
- Spread the Al Pastor paste and Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa on top of the patties.
- Spread the choriqueso on top.
- Sprinkle more Oaxaca cheese.
- Add fire-roasted pineapples on top of the salsa.
- Add diced white onions and finely chopped cilantro.
- Cover with the top half of the slider buns.
- Brush the top buns with the melted butter and seasoning blend.
- Cook:
- In a covered grill, place with sliders on the grates in the aluminum pan and leave covered for 8-10 minutes or until the buns are golden brown and the cheese is melted.
- Serve:
- Enjoy the robust flavors of Al Pastor and choriqueso in a cheesy, compact bite!
Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa
Ingredients:
- 10 tomatillos, husked and rinsed
- 2-3 jalapeños (adjust to taste)
- 2-3 serrano peppers (adjust to taste)
- 1 white onion, halved
- 3 cloves garlic, unpeeled
- 1 avocado
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil for grilling
Instructions:
- Prepare the Grill:
- Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Prepare the Vegetables:
- Toss the tomatillos, jalapeños, serrano peppers, onion quarters, and unpeeled garlic cloves with a bit of olive oil to coat them lightly.
- Place the vegetables directly on the grill grates.
- Grill the Vegetables:
- Grill the vegetables for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are softened and charred on all sides. The garlic cloves may need to be removed earlier as they will roast faster.
- Once charred, remove the vegetables from the grill and let them cool slightly.
- Peel the garlic cloves once they are cool enough to handle.
- Blend the Salsa:
- Add the grilled tomatillos, jalapeños, serrano peppers, onion, peeled garlic, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and ground cumin in a blender or food processor.
- Blend until smooth and creamy. If the salsa is too thick, you can add a little water or more lime juice to reach your desired consistency.
- Season:
- Taste the salsa and season with salt and pepper to your liking.
- Blend again briefly to mix the seasoning.
- Serve:
- Transfer the salsa to a bowl and serve immediately or refrigerate for an hour to let the flavors meld together.
Tips:
- Use mesquite or hickory wood chips on your grill for a smokier flavor.
- Adjust the number of jalapeños and serrano peppers based on your heat preference. Removing the seeds and ribs can also reduce the spiciness.
- This salsa goes great with tortilla chips, tacos, grilled meats, or as a topping for various dishes.
Al Pastor Paste
Ingredients:
- 8 dried guajillo chiles
- 8 dried ancho chiles
- 1/2 small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons achiote powder
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Prepare the Chiles:
- Remove stems and seeds from the dried guajillo and ancho chiles.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat and toast the chiles for a few seconds on each side until fragrant (be careful not to burn them).
- Place the toasted chiles in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let them soak for about 20 minutes until softened.
- Blend the Paste:
- Drain the chiles and place them in a blender.
- Add chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, chopped onion, achiote powder, orange juice, vegetable oil, and brown sugar.
- Blend until smooth, adding a little water to reach a smooth, thick consistency.
- Season and Adjust:
- Taste the paste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
- Use the Paste:
- Marinate pork (traditionally pork shoulder or pork loin) with the al pastor paste for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to penetrate the meat.
- Cook the marinated meat on a vertical spit (if you have one) or grill until slightly charred.
- Slice the meat thinly and serve in tacos with pineapple, onions, cilantro, and your favorite salsa.
- The paste can also be a flavorful sauce for burgers, tacos, and sandwiches.
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV