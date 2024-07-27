88º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders Recipe

Check out this new cheesy sliders recipe from David Elder

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders (KSAT)

Al Pastor Choriqueso Sliders

Ingredients:

  • Slider Buns:
    • 24 slider buns
    • 4 tbsp butter (for toasting buns)
    • Steak seasoning
    • Large Aluminum Pan
  • Choriqueso Filling:
    • 1 lb APCO Especial
    • 1 lb APCO Premium
    • 1.5 lbs Oaxaca cheese (shredded)
    • 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
    • 1 large white onion, finely diced
    • 1/4 cup Al Pastor Paste
  • Sauce:
    • 1 cup Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa
    • 1 cup Al Pastor Paste
  • Roasted Pineapples:
    • 1 cup diced pineapples (fire-roasted)
  • Ground Chuck Sliders:
    • 2 lbs ground chuck
    • 2 tsp salt
    • 1 tsp black pepper
    • 1 tsp garlic powder
    • 1 tsp onion powder

Instructions:

  • Prepare the Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa and Al Pastor Paste:
    • Both recipes are located below.
  • Prepare the Slider Buns:
    • Slice the slider buns in half and set to the side.
  • Cook the Choriqueso using APCO Especial and APCO Premium:
    • In a large skillet over medium heat on your stovetop or on a side burner of the grill, cook the APCO Especial and APCO Premium until fully cooked and browned, breaking them up as they cook, about 5-7 minutes.
    • Add the shredded Oaxaca cheese and stir constantly until it melts and forms a creamy, cheesy mixture.
  • Prepare the Roasted Pineapples:
    • Fire-roast the pineapples on the grill over direct heat for about 10-15 minutes or until caramelized and golden brown. Let cool.
  • Cook the Ground Chuck Sliders:
    • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.
    • In a bowl, mix the ground chuck with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
    • Form the mixture into 24 small patties.
    • Grill the patties for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until they reach the desired doneness.
  • Assemble the Choriqueso Sliders:
    • Prepare the large Aluminum Pan.
    • On the bottom half of the buns, sprinkle Oaxaca cheese.
    • Place the ground chuck patties on top of the cheese.
    • Spread the Al Pastor paste and Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa on top of the patties.
    • Spread the choriqueso on top.
    • Sprinkle more Oaxaca cheese.
    • Add fire-roasted pineapples on top of the salsa.
    • Add diced white onions and finely chopped cilantro.
    • Cover with the top half of the slider buns.
    • Brush the top buns with the melted butter and seasoning blend.
  • Cook:
    • In a covered grill, place with sliders on the grates in the aluminum pan and leave covered for 8-10 minutes or until the buns are golden brown and the cheese is melted.
  • Serve:
    • Enjoy the robust flavors of Al Pastor and choriqueso in a cheesy, compact bite!
Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa - Texas Eats (KSAT)

Creamy Fire-Roasted Green Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 10 tomatillos, husked and rinsed
  • 2-3 jalapeños (adjust to taste)
  • 2-3 serrano peppers (adjust to taste)
  • 1 white onion, halved
  • 3 cloves garlic, unpeeled
  • 1 avocado
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Olive oil for grilling

Instructions:

  • Prepare the Grill:
    • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
  • Prepare the Vegetables:
    • Toss the tomatillos, jalapeños, serrano peppers, onion quarters, and unpeeled garlic cloves with a bit of olive oil to coat them lightly.
    • Place the vegetables directly on the grill grates.
  • Grill the Vegetables:
    • Grill the vegetables for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are softened and charred on all sides. The garlic cloves may need to be removed earlier as they will roast faster.
    • Once charred, remove the vegetables from the grill and let them cool slightly.
    • Peel the garlic cloves once they are cool enough to handle.
  • Blend the Salsa:
    • Add the grilled tomatillos, jalapeños, serrano peppers, onion, peeled garlic, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, and ground cumin in a blender or food processor.
    • Blend until smooth and creamy. If the salsa is too thick, you can add a little water or more lime juice to reach your desired consistency.
  • Season:
    • Taste the salsa and season with salt and pepper to your liking.
    • Blend again briefly to mix the seasoning.
  • Serve:
    • Transfer the salsa to a bowl and serve immediately or refrigerate for an hour to let the flavors meld together.

Tips:

  • Use mesquite or hickory wood chips on your grill for a smokier flavor.
  • Adjust the number of jalapeños and serrano peppers based on your heat preference. Removing the seeds and ribs can also reduce the spiciness.
  • This salsa goes great with tortilla chips, tacos, grilled meats, or as a topping for various dishes.

Al Pastor Paste

Ingredients:

  • 8 dried guajillo chiles
  • 8 dried ancho chiles
  • 1/2 small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons achiote powder
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • Prepare the Chiles:
    • Remove stems and seeds from the dried guajillo and ancho chiles.
    • Heat a skillet over medium heat and toast the chiles for a few seconds on each side until fragrant (be careful not to burn them).
    • Place the toasted chiles in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let them soak for about 20 minutes until softened.
  • Blend the Paste:
    • Drain the chiles and place them in a blender.
    • Add chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, chopped onion, achiote powder, orange juice, vegetable oil, and brown sugar.
    • Blend until smooth, adding a little water to reach a smooth, thick consistency.
  • Season and Adjust:
    • Taste the paste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
  • Use the Paste:
    • Marinate pork (traditionally pork shoulder or pork loin) with the al pastor paste for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to penetrate the meat.
    • Cook the marinated meat on a vertical spit (if you have one) or grill until slightly charred.
    • Slice the meat thinly and serve in tacos with pineapple, onions, cilantro, and your favorite salsa.
    • The paste can also be a flavorful sauce for burgers, tacos, and sandwiches.
Al Pastor Choriqueso Slider - Texas Eats (KSAT)

