Texas Eats: A Texas-sized 36-inch KingPin Pizza at new spot in SA

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, join the team as we check out Pinstack’s newest location on the far North Side, just outside of San Antonio at 19238 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257.

The new entertainment venue offers a range of entertainment options for the whole family including bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, rock climbing, and a high ropes course above a massive game floor.

The game floor hosts a variety of games including brand-new VR experiences, a football machine, basketball, arcades and more. Plus, the venue hosts its own restaurant and bar with an amazing menu including its stacked shakes, a Texas-sized 36-inch KingPin Pizza, wings, and more fun appetizers.

Right in the heart of downtown San Antonio at the Shops at Rivercenter Mall, we check out a new spot serving southern comfort fare. If you’re feeling hungry and need a pit stop off the Riverwalk, stop by and sample their creamy grits, mac and more.

Now open near Brooks City Base off of Goliad Road, Mexican restaurant La Unica Cocina Mexicana introduces a new concept and new menu with Focaccia Mia serving up classic Italian bites in the evening. You don’t want to miss out on their amazing pizzas.

Over in Wimberley, Texas, Wimberley BBQ is smoking up classic BBQ bites including brisket, sausage made in-house, pork ribs and all the sides.

Finally, recap the first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival -- highlighting some of the best local chefs here in San Antonio.

Spotlight: PINSTACK

19238 W IH-10, San Antonio, TX 78257

PINSTACK (KSAT)

Restaurants this week:

Southern Grit To-Go

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - Located inside the Rivercenter Food Court

Southern Grit To-Go (KSAT)

Wimberley BBQ

500 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Wimberley BBQ (KSAT)

Focaccia Mia

2622 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223

Focaccia Mia (KSAT)

Texas Eats Food Festival 2024 (KSAT)

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: