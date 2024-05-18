2024 Texas Eats Food Festival: Event Recap

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
On Saturday, May 11, 2024, Texas Eats hosted its first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival.
Shoutout to everyone at KSAT, our venue partner Smoke Skybar, the Corey Weaver Band, and all the amazing chefs who came together to make it happen! A special thank you to our event sponsor Shiner Beer and event partner Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages for providing us with ice-cold refreshments.
Thank you to the Interfaith Engagement Manager Kelly King from the San Antonio Food Bank for sharing the food bank’s goals and initiatives for 2024 and 2025. The $5,000 donation from the Texas Eats Food Festival and KSAT will provide more than 35,000 meals for the San Antonio community.
Now you can check out the full recap of the 2024 Texas Eats Food Festival and see what you missed with David Elder.
Texas Eats Food Festival 2024 People’s Choice Award Winner: Chef Jose Gonzalez, Tu Asador
Featured Chefs
See the links below for all the restaurants featured and more on the chefs themselves.
Chef Jason Dady - Jason Dady Restaurants
Tre Trattoria - 200 W Jones Ave #501, San Antonio, TX 78215
Jason Dady’s Website: https://www.jasondady.com/
Chef Drew Glick
Max & Louie’s New York Diner - 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216
Chef Nicola Blaque
The Jerk Shack - 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251
Chef Berty Richter
Ladino - 200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215
Chef Jeff Balfour - The Southerleigh Group
Southerleigh Haute South - 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257
Chef Al Frugoni
Al Frugoni’s Website: https://alfrugoni.com/
Chef Kristina Zhao
Dashi + Sichuan House - 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232
Chef Cade Mercer - From Austin, TX
CM Smokehouse - 2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Chef Mo Shideed
Paciugo Gelato - 340 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Chef Jason Lopez
Take Flight Chicken - 700 E Sonterra Blvd #1117, San Antonio, TX 78258
Chef Ceasar Zepeda
Saucy Birds - 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
Chef Juan Carlos Bazan
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana - 119 Heiman St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Chef Lisa Watel
Bistr09 - 6106 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Chef Paul Peterson
Bar Loretta - 320 Beauregard St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Chef Jose Gonzalez
Tu Asador - 8055 West Ave #125, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Chef Vinh Hoang
Suck It! Asian Kitchen - 1167 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Chef Arturo Villegas
Paladar - Avenue B, 3615 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Chef Derek Lyssy
Elsewhere Garden - 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Chef Johnny Hernandez
Margarita Garden + Burgerteca - 403 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204
Johnny Hernandez’s Website: https://chefjohnnyhernandez.com/about/
Smoke Skybar
501 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78202
KSAT
