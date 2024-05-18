2024 Texas Eats Food Festival: Event Recap

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, Texas Eats hosted its first-ever Texas Eats Food Festival.

Shoutout to everyone at KSAT, our venue partner Smoke Skybar, the Corey Weaver Band, and all the amazing chefs who came together to make it happen! A special thank you to our event sponsor Shiner Beer and event partner Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages for providing us with ice-cold refreshments.

Thank you to the Interfaith Engagement Manager Kelly King from the San Antonio Food Bank for sharing the food bank’s goals and initiatives for 2024 and 2025. The $5,000 donation from the Texas Eats Food Festival and KSAT will provide more than 35,000 meals for the San Antonio community.

For every dollar donated, we can provide seven meals. So this is 35,000 meals we’ll be able to serve this summer. Thank you! Kelly King, Interfaith Engagement Manager with the San Antonio Food Bank

Now you can check out the full recap of the 2024 Texas Eats Food Festival and see what you missed with David Elder.

Texas Eats Food Festival 2024 People’s Choice Award Winner: Chef Jose Gonzalez, Tu Asador

Chef Jose Gonzalez, Tu Asador (KSAT)

Featured Chefs

See the links below for all the restaurants featured and more on the chefs themselves.

Chef Jason Dady - Jason Dady Restaurants

Tre Trattoria - 200 W Jones Ave #501, San Antonio, TX 78215

Jason Dady’s Website: https://www.jasondady.com/

Jason Dady (KSAT)

Jason Dady (KSAT)

Chef Drew Glick

Max & Louie’s New York Diner - 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Drew Glick - Max & Louie's (KSAT)

Chef Nicola Blaque

The Jerk Shack - 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

Nicola Blaque - Jerk Shack (KSAT)

Jerk Shack (KSAT)

Chef Berty Richter

Ladino - 200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Bertie Richter (KSAT)

Chef Jeff Balfour - The Southerleigh Group

Southerleigh Haute South - 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

Southerleigh (KSAT)

Southerleigh Group (KSAT)

Chef Al Frugoni

Al Frugoni’s Website: https://alfrugoni.com/

Al Frugoni (KSAT)

Al Frugoni - Cabrito (KSAT)

Chef Kristina Zhao

Dashi + Sichuan House - 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232

Dashi (KSAT)

Dashi (KSAT)

Chef Cade Mercer - From Austin, TX

CM Smokehouse - 2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Cade Mercer from CM Smokehouse (KSAT)

CM Smokehouse (KSAT)

Chef Mo Shideed

Paciugo Gelato - 340 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

Paciugo Gelato (KSAT)

Chef Jason Lopez

Take Flight Chicken - 700 E Sonterra Blvd #1117, San Antonio, TX 78258

Take Flight Chicken (KSAT)

Chef Ceasar Zepeda

Saucy Birds - 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Ceasar Zepeda - Saucy Birds (KSAT)

Saucy Birds (KSAT)

Chef Juan Carlos Bazan

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana - 119 Heiman St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana (KSAT)

Chef Lisa Watel

Bistr09 - 6106 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Bistr09 (KSAT)

Bistr09 (KSAT)

Chef Paul Peterson

Bar Loretta - 320 Beauregard St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Bar Loretta (KSAT)

Bar Loretta (KSAT)

Chef Jose Gonzalez

Tu Asador - 8055 West Ave #125, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Tu Asador (KSAT)

Tu Asador (KSAT)

Chef Vinh Hoang

Suck It! Asian Kitchen - 1167 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Suck It! Asian Kitchen (KSAT)

Suck It! Asian Kitchen (KSAT)

Chef Arturo Villegas

Paladar - Avenue B, 3615 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Paladar (KSAT)

Paladar (KSAT)

Chef Derek Lyssy

Elsewhere Garden - 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Elsewhere (KSAT)

Chef Johnny Hernandez

Margarita Garden + Burgerteca - 403 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204

Johnny Hernandez’s Website: https://chefjohnnyhernandez.com/about/

Margarita Garden (KSAT)

Smoke Skybar

501 E Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78202

Smoke Skybar (KSAT)

Smoke Skybar Ribs (KSAT)

KSAT

KSAT Team, Texas Eats Food Festival 2024 (KSAT)

