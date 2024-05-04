Texas Eats: Monster Beef Rib Burgers and Open-Fire Grilling with Al Frugoni

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Join David as he spotlights Al Frugoni and tries out some insane burgers at Besame Food Truck Park.
Spotlight:
Al Frugoni
For more on Al Frugoni, check out his website: https://alfrugoni.com/
@eldereats
Al Frugoni is a wizard at open-fire, Argentinian-style cooking! Get his Chimichurri available now at H-E-B. Al Frugoni will be at the upcoming Texas Eats Food Festival - May 11 at Smoke Skybar in SA!
Restaurants this week:
Let’s Smash Burgers
511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Perfect Tender
6565 Babcock Rd Suite #9, San Antonio, TX 78249
@eldereats
Perfect Tender is a new family-friendly spot in SA on the NW side near UTSA offering regular and spicy chicken tender sandwiches and combos with fries, loaded fries, chicken and waffles, apple pie handpies from Rooster Crow Bakery and the BIGGEST cheese stick in Texas! Don't forget to wash it all down with an ice-cold drink from the bar!
Maiz Cocina
923 N Loop 1604 E #101, San Antonio, TX 78232
Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón
16900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232
Barrio Dogg
620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Pelicana Chicken
5999 De Zavala Rd #123, San Antonio, TX 78249
