78º
Join Insider for Free

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Monster Beef Rib Burgers and Open-Fire Grilling with Al Frugoni

David Elder checks out a new burger spot and visits Al Frugoni

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Texas, Al Frugoni, Fried Chicken, Tacos, Burgers, North Side

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Buy your tickets now for the TEXAS EATS FOOD FESTIVAL >> https://bit.ly/4aVLi4V

Join David as he spotlights Al Frugoni and tries out some insane burgers at Besame Food Truck Park.

Spotlight:

Al Frugoni

For more on Al Frugoni, check out his website: https://alfrugoni.com/

@eldereats

🔥 Open-fire cooking cabrito with @Al Frugoni Open Fire! 🔥 . Al Frugoni is a wizard at open-fire, Argentinian-style cooking! . 🧂 Get his Chimichurri available now at @H-E-B . 🎟️ Al Frugoni will be at the upcoming Texas Eats Food Festival - May 11 at @smokeskybar in SA! Ticket link in BIO! . #eldereats #openfire #grilling #barbecue #texas #texaseats #sanantonio #foodie #fire #cabrito #picanha #argentinatiktok

♬ Originalton - 🎵SOUL & RNB DANILO_87🎵

You’ll also have the chance to meet Al Frugoni at the upcoming TEXAS EATS FOOD FESTIVAL on May 11th, 2024.

GET YOUR TICKETS RIGHT NOW! https://bit.ly/4aVLi4V

Restaurants this week:

Let’s Smash Burgers

511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Let's Smash Burgers - Food Truck (KSAT)

Perfect Tender

6565 Babcock Rd Suite #9, San Antonio, TX 78249

@eldereats

✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ This is the BIGGEST cheese stick in Texas ONLY available at @Perfecttender in San Antonio! 🤯 . Perfect Tender is a new family-friendly spot in SA on the NW side near UTSA offering regular and spicy chicken tender sandwiches and combos with fries, loaded fries, chicken and waffles, apple pie handpies from Rooster Crow Bakery and the BIGGEST cheese stick in Texas! Don’t forget to wash it all down with an ice-cold drink from the bar! . 📍 6565 Babcock Rd, Unit 9, San Antonio, TX 78249 . #eldereats #texaseats #hotchicken #cheesestick #bigfood #texas #cheesestick #sanantonio #foodie

♬ Hell N Back (feat. Summer Walker) - Bakar

Maiz Cocina

923 N Loop 1604 E #101, San Antonio, TX 78232

Maiz Cocina (KSAT)

Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón

16900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

Tacos Al Carbon Cabron (KSAT)

Barrio Dogg

620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Barrio Dogg (KSAT)

Pelicana Chicken

5999 De Zavala Rd #123, San Antonio, TX 78249

Pelicana Chicken (KSAT)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

email

Recommended Videos