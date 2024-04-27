Texas Eats: Fiesta Bites, Korean Fried Chicken, and HUGE Cheese Sticks

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Buy your tickets now for the TEXAS EATS FOOD FESTIVAL >> https://bit.ly/4aVLi4V
Follow along with David as he walks around Fiesta for some savory bites and checks out some new restaurants around San Antonio including a new Korean Chicken joint, a Brazilian food truck, a new Mexican restaurant, chicken tenders, loaded hot dogs, tacos, and more.
Restaurants this week:
Market Square
514 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207
Perfect Tender
6565 Babcock Rd Suite #9, San Antonio, TX 78249
Maiz Cocina
923 N Loop 1604 E #101, San Antonio, TX 78232
Picahna na Brasa
511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Tacos Al Carbón Cabrón
16900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232
Barrio Dogg
620 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Pelicana Chicken
5999 De Zavala Rd #123, San Antonio, TX 78249
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV