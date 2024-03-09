Texas Eats: New BBQ Joint and Bakery in Castroville, Gelato Nachos & Wood-fired Burgers!

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
David Elder takes you inside the NEWEST BBQ joint and bakery in Castroville to check out their sweet and savory bites.
Restaurants this week:
Blu Lacy Smokehouse
1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, Tx 78009
✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get outstanding BBQ, baked goods and drinks at the newest smokehouse in Castroville! 🔥 . 📍 1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, TX 78009 . GIVEAWAY IS LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM . #eldereats #castroville #texaseats #bbq #barbecue #bakery #croissant #texas♬ Fast Car - Luke Combs
Baked
409 Paris St, Castroville, Tx 78009
Paciugo
340 E Basse Rd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78209
Cuarto de Kilo
12411 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023
🔥 NEW(ish)! 🔥 Get massive, half-pound, mesquite-fired beef burgers at this HOT burger spot in Helotes! 🤩 . 🏠: @cuartodekiloburgers . Pictured: Get cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, guacamole bacon cheeseburgers and the off-menu option - THE BESTIA BURGER! This Mexico-based concept serves up a bestia burger made with pepper jack cheese and their habanero bestia sauce! The chile gueros, French fries and onions rings are perfect for dipping in their jalapeño sauce, chipotle sauce and bestia sauce. This is a solid spot for the whole family and a nice departure from the standard burger spots around town. #eldereats #texaseats #cuartodekilo #burgers #cheeseburgers #sanantonio #helotes #grilling #mexico♬ La Quebradora - Banda El Recodo
Mr. Ramen
16111 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232
Aye Que Chula
1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78212
✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get huge cocktails & brunch favorites at Ay Que Chula now open north of downtown San Antonio! . 📍 1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 . Weekend brunch is happening Saturday, January 27 and new brunch hours will be announced soon! . #eldereats #texaseats #sanantonio #brunch #breakfast #cocktails #downtown #mimosa♬ Murder On The Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Butcher Boy Taco House
2031 Spur St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Max & Louie’s New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216
