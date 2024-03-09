62º
Texas Eats: New BBQ Joint and Bakery in Castroville, Gelato Nachos & Wood-fired Burgers!

Get Gelato Nachos at this Popular San Antonio Gelato Cafe

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

David Elder takes you inside the NEWEST BBQ joint and bakery in Castroville to check out their sweet and savory bites.

Restaurants this week:

Blu Lacy Smokehouse

1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, Tx 78009

✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get outstanding BBQ, baked goods and drinks at the newest smokehouse in Castroville! 🔥 . 📍 1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, TX 78009 . GIVEAWAY IS LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM . #eldereats #castroville #texaseats #bbq #barbecue #bakery #croissant #texas

Baked

409 Paris St, Castroville, Tx 78009

Baked by Chef Grecia Ramos in Castroville (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Paciugo

340 E Basse Rd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78209

Cuarto de Kilo

12411 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

🔥 NEW(ish)! 🔥 Get massive, half-pound, mesquite-fired beef burgers at this HOT burger spot in Helotes! 🤩 . 🏠: @cuartodekiloburgers . Pictured: Get cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, guacamole bacon cheeseburgers and the off-menu option - THE BESTIA BURGER! This Mexico-based concept serves up a bestia burger made with pepper jack cheese and their habanero bestia sauce! The chile gueros, French fries and onions rings are perfect for dipping in their jalapeño sauce, chipotle sauce and bestia sauce. This is a solid spot for the whole family and a nice departure from the standard burger spots around town. #eldereats #texaseats #cuartodekilo #burgers #cheeseburgers #sanantonio #helotes #grilling #mexico

Mr. Ramen

16111 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

Ramen bowl at Mr. Ramen in San Antonio, Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Aye Que Chula

1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, Tx 78212

✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get huge cocktails & brunch favorites at Ay Que Chula now open north of downtown San Antonio! . 📍 1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 . Weekend brunch is happening Saturday, January 27 and new brunch hours will be announced soon! . #eldereats #texaseats #sanantonio #brunch #breakfast #cocktails #downtown #mimosa

Butcher Boy Taco House

2031 Spur St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Large carne guisada taco at Butcher Boy's Taco House in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Max & Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd 126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Popular brunch spot Max and Louie’s serves up big bites and a big food challenge in San Antonio - Texas Eats

