Texas Eats Food Festival: Texas Chefs and Hot Bites

Get ready for the Texas Eats Food Festival with David Elder on Saturday, May 11 by revisiting some amazing restaurants and award-winning chefs in Texas. Each restaurant will be featuring sample bites that you could try as many times as you want while grooving to live music performed by the Corey Weaver band.
Spotlight: Al Frugoni
Restaurants featured at the Texas Eats Food Festival:
CM Smokehouse
2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Freight Fried Chicken
312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215
Max and Louie’s New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216
Saucy Birds
5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229
Southerleigh Haute South
5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257
Ladino
200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215
