Texas Eats Food Festival: Texas Chefs and Hot Bites

Get ready for the Texas Eats Food Festival with David Elder on Saturday, May 11 by revisiting some amazing restaurants and award-winning chefs in Texas. Each restaurant will be featuring sample bites that you could try as many times as you want while grooving to live music performed by the Corey Weaver band.

Spotlight: Al Frugoni

You’ll also have the chance to meet Al Frugoni at the Texas Eats Food Festival.

Restaurants featured at the Texas Eats Food Festival:

CM Smokehouse

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Brisket Crunchwrap from CM Smokehouse in Austin (KSAT12)

Freight Fried Chicken

312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215

Max and Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Saucy Birds

5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

Southerleigh Haute South

5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

Ladino

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino - Texas Eats

