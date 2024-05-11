79º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats Food Festival: Texas Chefs and Hot Bites

Get ready for the Texas Eats Food Festival with David Elder on May 11

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Get ready for the Texas Eats Food Festival with David Elder on Saturday, May 11 by revisiting some amazing restaurants and award-winning chefs in Texas. Each restaurant will be featuring sample bites that you could try as many times as you want while grooving to live music performed by the Corey Weaver band.

Spotlight: Al Frugoni

For more on Al Frugoni, check out his website.

You’ll also have the chance to meet Al Frugoni at the Texas Eats Food Festival.

@eldereats

🔥 Open-fire cooking cabrito with @Al Frugoni Open Fire! 🔥 . Al Frugoni is a wizard at open-fire, Argentinian-style cooking! . 🧂 Get his Chimichurri available now at @H-E-B . 🎟️ Al Frugoni will be at the upcoming Texas Eats Food Festival - May 11 at @smokeskybar in SA! Ticket link in BIO! . #eldereats #openfire #grilling #barbecue #texas #texaseats #sanantonio #foodie #fire #cabrito #picanha #argentinatiktok

♬ Originalton - 🎵SOUL & RNB DANILO_87🎵

Restaurants featured at the Texas Eats Food Festival:

CM Smokehouse

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Brisket Crunchwrap from CM Smokehouse in Austin (KSAT12)

Freight Fried Chicken

312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, San Antonio, TX 78215

@eldereats

✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ The Bottling Department is celebrating the grand opening of the newest fried chicken joint in SA! 🍗 . 🌟 Freight Fried Chicken is offering ten (10) followers the chance to win ten (10) fried chicken meals! Giveaway is live on my instagram! . Freight Fried Chicken draws its inspiration from black women in post Civil War America that sold fried chicken to rail passengers traveling through Gordonsville, VA. The women became known as Waiter Carriers and their chicken recipes would attract travelers who would go out of their way just to try the famous chicken. The sale of fried chicken allowed formerly enslaved women to support their households and create racial progress in a time fraught with dissension. . 🍗 All of the chicken is gluten free and the bone-in chicken is #halal . #eldereats #texaseats #sanantonio #thepearl #friedchicken #chickentenders #hotchicken

♬ Food - Densky9

Max and Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

@eldereats

🤯 Huge brunch madness in SA! #brunch #frenchtoast #pancake #sanantonio #sanantoniocheck #texas #breakfast #burgers #fyp #foryou #texaseatstv #eldereats #foodie #bigfood #foodchallenge

♬ original sound - David Elder | Elder Eats

Saucy Birds

5115 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229

@eldereats

✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Saucy Birds is now open serving chicken sandwiches, salads, tenders and a variety of sauces in SA! 🔥 #eldereats #texaseats #texas #chicken #friedchicken #chickentenders #foodie #restaurant #sanantonio

♬ Oh Yeah - Ferris Bueller

Southerleigh Haute South

5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

@eldereats

✨ NEW! ✨ Get fried chicken and donuts only at Southerleigh Haute South available on their NEW brunch menu! . (2) $50 gift card giveaway live on my instagram! . #eldereats #texaseats #friedchicken #macandcheese #sanantonio #texas #giveaway #donuts #brunch #cocktail #seafood #friedfish

♬ TULUM - Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera

Ladino

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino - Texas Eats

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

About the Authors

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

