90º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Shrimp and Grits, Tex-Mex Italian and Texas BBQ

New Southern comfort fare in the heart of San Antonio

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Texas, Italian, Salad, Pizza, Southern, BBQ, San Marcos, Seguin

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder stops by The Shops at Rivercenter to check out a new hit spot serving up creamy shrimp and grits, delicious mac and cheese, and more southern comfort fare. Coming soon to Brooks City Base, a Mexican restaurant by day begins serving Italian food by night. We also check out two amazing BBQ joints outside San Antonio.

Restaurants this week:

Southern Grit To-Go

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - Located inside the Rivercenter Food Court

@eldereats

🔥 NEW! 🔥 Southern joint serves up outstanding mac and cheese + shrimp & grits and more on the River Walk in SA! 🤯 . 📍 Southern Grit To Go - 849 E Commerce St, Unit 141, San Antonio, TX 78205 . #eldereats #texaseats #southernfood #sanantonio #riverwalk #rivercenter #texas #safoodie

♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman

Wimberley BBQ

500 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Wimberley BBQ (KSAT)

Focaccia Mia

2622 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223

Focaccia Mia (KSAT)

Schulze’s Pit Room

1013 Schriewer St, Seguin, TX 78155

@eldereats

♬ La Grange (2019 Remaster) - ZZ Top

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

email

Recommended Videos