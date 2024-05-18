Texas Eats: Shrimp and Grits, Tex-Mex Italian and Texas BBQ

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder stops by The Shops at Rivercenter to check out a new hit spot serving up creamy shrimp and grits, delicious mac and cheese, and more southern comfort fare. Coming soon to Brooks City Base, a Mexican restaurant by day begins serving Italian food by night. We also check out two amazing BBQ joints outside San Antonio.

Restaurants this week:

Southern Grit To-Go

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205 - Located inside the Rivercenter Food Court

Wimberley BBQ

500 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Wimberley BBQ (KSAT)

Focaccia Mia

2622 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223

Focaccia Mia (KSAT)

Schulze’s Pit Room

1013 Schriewer St, Seguin, TX 78155

