Texas Eats: Rating the Popular Drinks at Dutch Bros Coffee

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder hits up another coffee spot with Casey Ogletree from Jordan Ford. This time, we’re taste-testing some popular drinks off the menu and rating them from 1 to 10 on another edition of Drink It or Leave It.

We also visited Teran’s Cafe and Butcher Boy for delicious tacos and more while Latin American restaurant Mi Gente Comida Y Cantina is serving up some amazing, flavorful cheesy bites.

Over by North Star Mall, Mr. Teriyaki is popping with classic Japanese dishes. Just outside Fort Sam Houston, Alebrije Bakery, a small bakery shop is serving up their famous conchas. Keep calm y concha on!

Then, we pop over to Houston to check out legendary rapper Bun B’s smashburger spot, Trill Burgers, dubbed the “Best Burger in America.”

If you’re looking to test your cooking skills, try out the easy recipe using APCO’s Chorizo to make this amazing, gooey choriqueso. Scroll to the bottom for all the details!

Restaurants this week:

Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros (KSAT)

Teran’s Cafe

4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220

Texas Eats - Teran's Cafe serves up gigantic portions of Tex-Mex favorites

Trill Burgers

3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Trill Burgers (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Mr. Teriyaki

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Mr. Teriyaki in San Antonio (ksat12)

Alebrije Bakery

1931 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208

TEXAS EATS FILMING 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mi Gente Comida Y Cantina

5822 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Texas Eats Filming 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Butcher Boy Taco House

2031 Spur St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Large carne guisada taco at Butcher Boy's Taco House in New Braunfels, TX (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Recipe:

APCO Chorizo - Choriqueso

INGREDIENTS:

12oz APCO Chorizo Especial

12oz APCO Premium Chorizo

24oz Oaxaca Cheese

Tortillas

DIRECTIONS:

Shred or grate all of the Oaxaca cheese in a bowl and set to the side. Preheat a large cast iron skillet. In the cast iron skillet - add both packages of chorizo. Once the chorizo has crumbled and cooked, add all of the cheese on top. Cover the cast iron with a lid or of cooking on grill, cover the grill. Warm up either corn or flour tortillas and place in a warmer. Once the cheese has completely melted on top of the chorizo - the choriqueso is ready to enjoy!

Choriqueso recipe for APCO Brand Meats at the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

