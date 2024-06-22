Texas Eats: Rating the Popular Drinks at Dutch Bros Coffee

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder hits up another coffee spot with Casey Ogletree from Jordan Ford. This time, we’re taste-testing some popular drinks off the menu and rating them from 1 to 10 on another edition of Drink It or Leave It.
We also visited Teran’s Cafe and Butcher Boy for delicious tacos and more while Latin American restaurant Mi Gente Comida Y Cantina is serving up some amazing, flavorful cheesy bites.
Over by North Star Mall, Mr. Teriyaki is popping with classic Japanese dishes. Just outside Fort Sam Houston, Alebrije Bakery, a small bakery shop is serving up their famous conchas. Keep calm y concha on!
Then, we pop over to Houston to check out legendary rapper Bun B’s smashburger spot, Trill Burgers, dubbed the “Best Burger in America.”
If you’re looking to test your cooking skills, try out the easy recipe using APCO’s Chorizo to make this amazing, gooey choriqueso. Scroll to the bottom for all the details!
Restaurants this week:
Dutch Bros Coffee
Teran’s Cafe
4403 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78220
Trill Burgers
3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Mr. Teriyaki
6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
Alebrije Bakery
1931 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208
Mi Gente Comida Y Cantina
5822 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Butcher Boy Taco House
2031 Spur St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Recipe:
APCO Chorizo - Choriqueso
INGREDIENTS:
- 12oz APCO Chorizo Especial
- 12oz APCO Premium Chorizo
- 24oz Oaxaca Cheese
- Tortillas
DIRECTIONS:
- Shred or grate all of the Oaxaca cheese in a bowl and set to the side.
- Preheat a large cast iron skillet.
- In the cast iron skillet - add both packages of chorizo. Once the chorizo has crumbled and cooked, add all of the cheese on top.
- Cover the cast iron with a lid or of cooking on grill, cover the grill.
- Warm up either corn or flour tortillas and place in a warmer.
- Once the cheese has completely melted on top of the chorizo - the choriqueso is ready to enjoy!
