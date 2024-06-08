Texas Eats: Puffy Tacos, Birria, and Asada Sushi

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes you around San Antonio to check out some new spots and new bites.

Tia’s Taco Hut, a locally owned Mexican restaurant chain, is one of the latest to pop with 10 locations already open across San Antonio with plans for at least three more in the coming years. Casey Ogletree, from Texas’s Eats sponsor Jordan Ford, joins Elder as they try Tia’s Tuesday special, the Laredo Plate.

If you’re looking for a new birria spot, Tejas Birria sets up shop at Besame Bar & Food Truck Park. Nearby off of Broadway, Elder spotlights Paladar, an exciting fusion restaurant mixing Cuban and Mexican cuisine.

Near Medical Center, Elder reunites with old friend Joshua Palacios at El Remedio. From humble beginnings in a garage preparing birria tacos, El Remedio has become a San Antonio favorite with a brick-and-mortar location complete with a full bar. Elder and Palacios dig into mouthwatering dishes like asada sushi, ribeye aguachile and the classic quesabirria tacos.

Over in Austin, Elder highlights more BBQ, more tacos, and more delicious Mexican food. Be sure to stop by Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ, Asador on Rainey, and ATX Cocina next time you’re in Austin.

Elder’s food tour continues in Dripping Springs at Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen to try some world-class meats.

Tune in for all this and more on Texas Eats.

Restaurants this week:

Tia’s Taco Hut

Multiple Locations across San Antonio, TX

Laredo Plate - Tia's Taco Hut (KSAT)

Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

BBQ platter from Micklethwait Crat Meats in Austin (ksat12)

Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen

100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Ruben sandwich from Turcotte Butchers and Delicatessen in Dripping Springs (ksat12)

Tejas Birria

511 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215 - Inside Besame Bar & Food Truck Park

Texas Eats Filming 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ATX Cocina

110 San Antonio St #170, Austin, TX 78701

ATX Cocina food on Texas Eats ABC KSAT 12 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Asador on Rainey

88 1/2 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Assortment of Tacos at Asador on Rainey in Austin (ksat12)

Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba

3615 Broadway Unit 4, San Antonio, TX 78209

Sandwich Paladar at Paladar in San Antonio (ksat12)

El Remedio

5018 Research Dr Suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78240

Asada Sushi at El Remedio in San Antonio (ksat12)

