Texas Eats: Austin BBQ Tour, Oreo Stuffed French Toast, and Laotian Boat Noodles

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder kicks off Season 5 of Texas Eats with some of the top BBQ joints in the state, wild brunch bites, and hand-tossed pizzas.

In a new segment “Working Up an Appetite,” David hits the water with Man + River host and creator, Dallas Rowley. Dallas shares some background on how he got into treasure hunting and the pair dive in search of lost valuables before the two hit the streets to try some of the best BBQ joints in the state.

We also stop by Hamby’s in Boerne, TX to try out some delicious smash burgers before heading to Houston for authentic Thai and Laotian cuisine at Sao Lao Thai Cafe. Back in the Alamo city, David tackles an insane 5 pound burrito and some more fried chicken.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

6812 Bandera Road, Suite 101, Leon Valley, TX 78238

Pancake Sampler from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

Loaded Waffles from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

David Elder and Host of Man + River, Dallas Rowley (ksat12)

227 4th St, Suites 101-103, 207 4th St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Pizza from Stout's Signature in San Antonio (ksat12)

Filet Mignon from Stout's Signature in San Antonio (ksat12)

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Smoked Beef Chuck from LeRoy and Lewis in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked Beef Cheek from LeRoy and Lewis in Austin (ksat12)

Cheddar Cheesecake from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752

Smoked Brisket from Stiles Switch BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked Beef Rib from Stiles Switch BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750

Smoked Brisket from Interstellar BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

BBQ tray from Interstellar BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

437 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Double Smash Burger from Hamby's in Boerne (ksat12)

5013 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Thai and Laotian food from Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

Boat Noodle Soup being prepared at Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

Thai and Laotian food from Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

Fried Chicken and Donuts from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio (ksat12)

Fried Chicken and Shrimp from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio (ksat12)

4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Burritozilla in San Antonio (ksat12)

5 lb. Burrito from Burritozilla in San Antonio (ksat12)

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on Texas Eats: