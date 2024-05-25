Texas Eats: Austin BBQ Tour, Oreo Stuffed French Toast, and Laotian Boat Noodles

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
David Elder kicks off Season 5 of Texas Eats with some of the top BBQ joints in the state, wild brunch bites, and hand-tossed pizzas.
In a new segment “Working Up an Appetite,” David hits the water with Man + River host and creator, Dallas Rowley. Dallas shares some background on how he got into treasure hunting and the pair dive in search of lost valuables before the two hit the streets to try some of the best BBQ joints in the state.
We also stop by Hamby’s in Boerne, TX to try out some delicious smash burgers before heading to Houston for authentic Thai and Laotian cuisine at Sao Lao Thai Cafe. Back in the Alamo city, David tackles an insane 5 pound burrito and some more fried chicken.
You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
This Week’s Restaurants:
Comfort Cafe
6812 Bandera Road, Suite 101, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Man + River
Stout’s Signature
227 4th St, Suites 101-103, 207 4th St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Leroy and Lewis Barbecue
121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Stiles Switch BBQ
6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
Interstellar BBQ
12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750
Hamby’s
437 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006
Sao Lao Thai Café
5013 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
Southerleigh Haute South
5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257
Iguana’s Burritozilla
4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
