Texas Eats: The World’s Largest Buc-ee’s

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder goes on a road trip to check out the grand opening of the newly renovated Buc-ee’s in Luling, TX. With this, Buc-ee’s reclaims the “biggest in the world” title from Tennessee. Before you head out, make sure to upgrade your ride with some new rims, new rails, and more when you stop by Gil’s Tires and Wheels.

In Castroville, Blu Lacy Smokehouse and Baked are serving up amazing BBQ bites and fresh baked goodness.

If you’re feeling the Texas heat or need a sweet treat, Tropicana Ice Cream will help keep you cool! Or if you’re looking for something hot, Mr. Ramen’s got you covered.

Finally, for Father’s Day 2024, Taco Palenque and Palenque Grill are hosting their special deals, available only this weekend June 15-16, 2024. Take your family and go check them out.

Restaurants this week:

Blu Lacy Smokehouse

1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, TX 78009

Baked

409 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009

Baked by Chef Grecia Ramos in Castroville (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tropicana Ice Cream

Three Locations across San Antonio - Instagram: @tropicanaicecream

Tropicana Ice Cream (ksat12)

Mr. Ramen

16111 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232

Ramen bowl at Mr. Ramen in San Antonio, Texas (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gil’s Tires and Wheels

6239 San Pedro Rd, San Antonio, TX

Taco Palenque

Multiple Locations across Texas

Taco Palenque (KSAT)

Palenque Grill

15900 La Cantera Pkwy Suite #25100, San Antonio, TX 78256

Palenque Grill (KSAT)

Buc-ee’s

37 Locations across the State of Texas — the biggest ever in Luling, TX

10070 I-10, Luling, TX 78648

