Texas Eats: The World’s Largest Buc-ee’s

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder goes on a road trip to check out the grand opening of the newly renovated Buc-ee’s in Luling, TX. With this, Buc-ee’s reclaims the “biggest in the world” title from Tennessee. Before you head out, make sure to upgrade your ride with some new rims, new rails, and more when you stop by Gil’s Tires and Wheels.
In Castroville, Blu Lacy Smokehouse and Baked are serving up amazing BBQ bites and fresh baked goodness.
If you’re feeling the Texas heat or need a sweet treat, Tropicana Ice Cream will help keep you cool! Or if you’re looking for something hot, Mr. Ramen’s got you covered.
Finally, for Father’s Day 2024, Taco Palenque and Palenque Grill are hosting their special deals, available only this weekend June 15-16, 2024. Take your family and go check them out.
Restaurants this week:
Blu Lacy Smokehouse
1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, TX 78009
✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get outstanding BBQ, baked goods and drinks at the newest smokehouse in Castroville! 🔥 . 📍 1303 Lorenzo St, Castroville, TX 78009 . GIVEAWAY IS LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM . #eldereats #castroville #texaseats #bbq #barbecue #bakery #croissant #texas♬ Fast Car - Luke Combs
Baked
409 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009
Tropicana Ice Cream
Three Locations across San Antonio - Instagram: @tropicanaicecream
Mr. Ramen
16111 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232
Gil’s Tires and Wheels
6239 San Pedro Rd, San Antonio, TX
❇️ NEW LOOK! ❇️ We got our Texas Eats truck hooked up at Gil’s Tires and Wheels and you can get ANY of your vehicles hooked up, too! . 📍 6239 San Pedro Rd, San Antonio, TX 📱 (210) 733-0156 . #eldereats #texaseats #sanantonio #tires #wheels #rims #cars #trucks #vehicles♬ original sound - David Elder | Elder Eats
Taco Palenque
Multiple Locations across Texas
Palenque Grill
15900 La Cantera Pkwy Suite #25100, San Antonio, TX 78256
Buc-ee’s
37 Locations across the State of Texas — the biggest ever in Luling, TX
🌟 NOW OPEN! 🌟 The BIGGEST Buc-ee’s in the world is now open in Luling, TX! 🦫 . 📍 10070 IH-10 W, Luling, TX 78658, United States . 🤯 This enormous 75,000 sqft family travel center is jam-packed full of brisket, fudge, coffee, beaver nuggets, toys, windshield wiper fluid, grills, and just about everything else you need! . ⛽️ This strategically located gas station also features 100 gas pumps! . What do you get when you visit Buc-ee’s? . #bucees #luling #texas #gasstation #bbq #eldereats #travel #family #houston #austin #beavernuggets #freshbrisketontheboard #brisket #fudge #candy #breakfast #brunch #dessert #tiktokcreator #tiktokfoodie♬ Electro Swing Jazz - Retro, strange, mysterious(1137053) - Ponetto
