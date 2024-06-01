Texas Eats: Classic Roast Coffee, Gigantic Cinnamon Rolls and a Smoked Tomahawk Ribeye

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Bringing you delicious eats from all over Texas, David Elder first checks out a local spot serving up freshly baked pizzas in the far West Side of San Antonio. Then, we stop by two Southern joints outside of San Antonio offering some amazing country fried steaks that you don’t want to miss.

Right here in Southtown, Eight Ball Coffee, a hip coffee truck turned coffee shop, is roasting up some classic brews. Be sure to stop by and try their matcha with lavender syrup!

If you’re still hungry, a food truck on Bitters Road is frying up crispy fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and more.

In Boerne, Richter Tavern, a 1920s industrial-themed bar and restaurant boasting an impressive wine collection where comfort fare meets fine dining, David takes a bite of a ginormous cinnamon roll before assembling a seafood appetizer in the kitchen.

Then, David takes on the Smoked Tomahawk Ribeye Steak at Crimson Creek Smokehouse in Dripping Springs.

Restaurants this week:

Lou’s Woodfired Pizza

11930 US-90 Suite #101, San Antonio, TX 78245

Texas-sized calzones topped with sauce, cheese and pepperonis in San Antonio - Lou’s WoodFired Pizza, Texas Eats

Wagon Wheel

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Texas-sized country fried steaks & award-winning Texas BBQ in Eagle Pass - The Wagon Wheel, Texas Eats

Gristmill

287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Chicken fried steak at Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar in Gruene (KSAT12)

Eight Ball Coffee

1432 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Eight Ball Coffee (KSAT)

Crispy Fried Chicken

226 W Bitters Rd Ste 108 San Antonio, TX 78216

Fried Chicken Sandwiches from Crispy Food Truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

Richter Tavern

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

NY Strip with potatoes and veggies from Richter Tavern (ksat12)

Crimson Creek

2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Smoked Tomahawk Steak from Crimson Creek Smokehouse (ksat12)

