Texas Eats: Classic Roast Coffee, Gigantic Cinnamon Rolls and a Smoked Tomahawk Ribeye

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Bringing you delicious eats from all over Texas, David Elder first checks out a local spot serving up freshly baked pizzas in the far West Side of San Antonio. Then, we stop by two Southern joints outside of San Antonio offering some amazing country fried steaks that you don’t want to miss.
Right here in Southtown, Eight Ball Coffee, a hip coffee truck turned coffee shop, is roasting up some classic brews. Be sure to stop by and try their matcha with lavender syrup!
If you’re still hungry, a food truck on Bitters Road is frying up crispy fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and more.
In Boerne, Richter Tavern, a 1920s industrial-themed bar and restaurant boasting an impressive wine collection where comfort fare meets fine dining, David takes a bite of a ginormous cinnamon roll before assembling a seafood appetizer in the kitchen.
Then, David takes on the Smoked Tomahawk Ribeye Steak at Crimson Creek Smokehouse in Dripping Springs.
Tune in for all this and more on Texas Eats.
Restaurants this week:
Lou’s Woodfired Pizza
11930 US-90 Suite #101, San Antonio, TX 78245
Wagon Wheel
1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
Gristmill
287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Eight Ball Coffee
1432 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210
Crispy Fried Chicken
226 W Bitters Rd Ste 108 San Antonio, TX 78216
Richter Tavern
153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006
Crimson Creek
2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV