Texas Eats

Texas Eats: BBQ, Sweet Treats and Great Spots to Eat

Travel across Texas with David Elder to try out new barbecue bites

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to all across Texas to try out new barbecue spots.

We stop in Eagle Pass to check out Choche’s BBQ & Bar for a bite of their amazing brisket.

Over in Houston, J-Bar-M Barbecue is also serving up some amazing BBQ dishes that you don’t want to miss.

Closer to home, Laika Cheesecake & Espresso is serving up specialty cheesecakes and we take a tour of their factory right here in San Antonio.

Plus, we share more than twenty 1-minute quick bites from across the Lone Star state.

Restaurants this week:

Choche’s BBQ & Bar

1995 N Veterans Blvd Ste A, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Choche's BBQ in Eagle Pass, TX (2024 KSAT 12)

J-Bar-M Barbecue

2201 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003

J-Bar-M Barbecue in Houston, TX (2024 KSAT 12)

Laika Cheesecake & Espresso

1430 Unicorn Ave Ste 105, New Braunfels, TX 78130

