Texas Eats: Strawberry Horchata & Local Brunch Bites

This week on Texas Eats, beat the heat with these amazing restaurants serving up delicious bites and fun drinks to help keep you cool right here in San Antonio.
Right on the Strip, stop by Ay Que Chula for brunch and share a fun summer cocktail for two.
North side in Encino Park, El Catrin Mexican Cuisine is serving up a banana split on a waffle. Be sure to try out their aguachiles and other delicious bites.
At the Creamery, Hook Land & Sea offers up fresh poke bowls and burgers.
Near Palo Alto College, Taquitos El Jefe is a food truck offering classic Mexican street tacos and aguas frescas.
Plus, we share even more 1-minute quick bites from across the state.
Restaurants this week:
Ay Que Chula
1503 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
El Catrin Mexican Cuisine
1025 Encino Commons Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78259
Hook Land & Sea
875 E Ashby Pl Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78212
Taquitos El Jefe
11725 Palo Alto Rd, San Antonio, TX 78224
