Texas Eats NOW: BBQ fusion, Seven Seas Festival, food truck favorites, artisan pan dulce, and mesquite Mexican

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 042026 Bucan (KSAT 2026)

BUCAN RODEO

521 E. Grayson St., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Bucan Rodeo is a standout San Antonio food truck known for blending Puerto Rican flavors with Texas barbecue techniques. Operating out of Three Star Bar, the concept has gained a strong following for its creative fusion menu, featuring items like pork belly burnt end tacos, smoked meats, and slow-roasted pernil.

Founded by chefs Michael Barrera and Roy Baker, this local favorite delivers bold, smoky flavors that combine traditional Caribbean seasonings with mesquite-fired barbecue. The popular pop-up frequently draws crowds and often sells out, making it a must-visit spot for those looking to try something unique in the SA food scene.

TXE 042026 SeaWorld (KSAT 2026)

SEAWORLD (SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL)

3600 Interstate 35, San Antonio, Texas 78219

SeaWorld San Antonio is hosting its annual Seven Seas Food Festival, offering guests a global culinary experience alongside the park’s attractions. The seasonal event features dozens of food and beverage booths with dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, giving visitors the chance to sample a wide range of flavors in one place.

This year’s festival is led by executive chef Shan Pussella, who brings international experience to the menu with creative dishes that highlight global influences. Guests can try items like camel sliders, street tacos, German-style sausages, and sweet treats like funnel cakes, along with a variety of specialty drinks. In addition to food, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, concerts, and cultural performances, making this recurring event a popular destination for families and foodies alike.

TXE 042126 Cantina (KSAT 2026)

1604 CANTINA FOOD TRUCK PARK

1850 TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, Texas 78245

1604 Cantina Food Truck Park is one of the largest food truck destinations in San Antonio, offering a vibrant, open-air space with a rotating lineup of more than a dozen vendors and a full bar. Located on the far West Side, the park brings together a wide range of cuisines in one place, creating a lively, family-friendly environment complete with live music, a playground for kids, and a pet-friendly setup.

Guests can explore a variety of flavors, with food options ranging from cheesesteaks and barbecue to birria tacos, enchiladas, pizza, ceviche, and Brazilian-inspired bites. Popular items include loaded fries, chicken tenders, and sweet treats from dessert trucks, ensuring there is something for every craving. The combination of variety, casual dining, and entertainment makes 1604 Cantina a go-to destination for those looking to sample multiple dishes in one visit.

TXE 042126 Panaderia (KSAT 2026)

LA PANADERIA

1011 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas 78232

La Panadería is a beloved San Antonio bakery-cafe founded by brothers José and David Cáceres, known for bringing traditional Mexican baking techniques to a modern audience. The concept centers on “real bread” made with a signature 48-hour fermentation process, creating rich flavor and texture across its wide selection of pan dulce and artisan loaves.

The menu features more than 30 types of pastries and dishes, with standouts like tequila-almond croissants, conchas, and orejas. Guests also flock to savory options such as tortas, avocado toast, and breakfast plates that highlight the bakery’s signature breads. Known for long lines and high demand, La Panadería continues to be a must-visit spot for both locals and visitors seeking high-quality baked goods and authentic flavors.

TXE 042126 Mezquite2 (KSAT 2026)

MEZQUITE

221 Newell Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78215

Mezquite, located inside Pullman Market at the Pearl, offers a distinct take on regional Mexican cuisine with a focus on Sonoran-style cooking and mesquite-grilled flavors. The Michelin-recognized restaurant delivers a menu centered on open-fire techniques, showcasing high-quality ingredients in a rustic yet modern setting.

The menu highlights bold, smoky dishes such as carne asada tacos served on house-made flour tortillas, barbacoa and carnitas tacos, and fresh seafood options like snapper aguachile and tuna tostadas. Guests also enjoy sides like elote and house-made guacamole, along with desserts such as tres leches cake. With an emphasis on simple ingredients elevated through fire and technique, Mezquite offers a flavorful experience that reflects the culinary traditions of northern Mexico.

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