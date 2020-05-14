Watch Walt Disney World cast members create magic from their homes during COVID-19 closure

Disney cast members have officially been away from their jobs for about two months now -- and some are taking their skills and talents to social media to give those bored at home a taste of the Disney magic everyone has been missing.

Walt Disney World furloughed its approximately 43,000 workers in April after the theme park closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only about 200 workers remain on the job performing “essential duties" during the closure, officials said.

For the cast members not working, the only way they have been able to “make magic” is from inside their own homes.

If you fancy a stroll down Main Street U.S.A., take a listen to the Dapper Dans. If you prefer to show your wild side, stomp your hooves and ruffle your feathers with the cast of Festival of the Lion King.

No matter your preference, these videos will help fill that fun, Disney void.

Dapper Dans

The JAMMitors

The Voices of Liberty

Even Indiana Jones is bored at home.

Festival of the Lion King

Mariachi Cobre

While there is still no definitive answer of when the parks will reopen, Disney’s chief medical officer said executives are looking at a gradual reopening for all or most locations.

Until then, these videos will have to do.

If you’re missing your favorite attractions, you might want to check out how these Disney fans created their favorite rides at home.