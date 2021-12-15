Sugar rush: Trying out the EPCOT holiday cookie stroll

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is well underway at Walt Disney World.
Guests can experience a number of delicious holiday kitchens, shop for the perfect gift and enjoy the EPCOT Candlelight Processional at the American Gardens Theater.
During the festival, guests can sweeten their holiday season by participating in the holiday cookie stroll in World Showcase.
Guests can grab a free festival passport and purchase five holiday cookies.
Tried out the EPCOT Holiday 🍪 Cookie Stroll. Favorite one: SNICKERS-Doodle. pic.twitter.com/1DbmjV0FVk— Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) December 15, 2021
Once a guest purchases all the cookies, they will receive a specialty 50th anniversary cookie at Holiday Sweets & Treats.
Each cookie costs $2.50.
Take a look at each of the cookies and their locations below.
Gingerbread Cookie - Holiday Hearth Desserts near Port of Entry
SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces - Yukon Holiday Kitchen - Canada
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie made with DOVE Dark Chocolate - American Holiday Table - America Pavilion
Linzer Cookie - Bavaria Holiday Kitchen - Germany pavilion
Black and White Cookie - L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen - In between Morocco and France pavilion
Specialty cookie - Holiday Sweets & Treats - Near Port of Entry
Guests who complete the stroll also get a few small surprises, along with the redemption cookie, including a free mini sundae.
No need to rush through the cookie stroll in one day! Disney said guests can bring their stamped festival passport to EPCOT at any time during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and continue collecting stamps until you’ve received them all.
