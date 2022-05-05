‘It’s save the galaxy time:’ A first look at Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to open its highly anticipated new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The family thrill ride is about to take over the theme park’s all-new World Discovery area.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

Disney said the attraction is one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, and Disney’s first roller coaster to feature a reverse launch.

The first full-size Starblaster ever built stands outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney)

The ride’s Omnicoaster vehicles are also out of this world, spinning 360 degrees to focus the guests’ eyes on all the action.

Last Thursday, Disney gave the media a first look at the attraction.

“It’s very “EPCOTian, I would say, which means storytelling, but it also brings a level of thrill and fun I think our EPCOT guests will enjoy,” said Tom Fitzgerald, Creative Executive at Disney Imagineering. “When you have the guardians, you know you’re going to have fun.”

When guests step into the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, they will see a number of things before boarding.

Ad

Here is a fist look at the Galaxarium, the planetarium-style space showcases planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect Terra and Xandar. #SaveTheGalaxyTime #CosmicRewind #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/3TF7kqCPVU — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) May 5, 2022

Guests will walk into the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders. The planets and stars shift over time as guests zig-zag their way around the room.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (WKMG)

The tour will then explore the Xandar Gallery, a showcase of Xandarian people, culture and unique history told through displays, some of which, include things Guardians fans may have seen before.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

The pavilion tour concludes in the Phase Chamber, where guests instantly teleport from EPCOT to a Nova Corps Starcharter cruiser orbiting Earth.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

While on the Starcharter cruiser, guests are introduced to a number of characters including the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Of course, as happens, when the guardians come in, all bets are off,” Fitzgerald said. “And all the plans that Xandar had about the way this pavilion experience should go, goes sideways and we’re called on a mission to help save the galaxy.”

Ad

Guests watch as something goes wrong, and Eson, a Celestial, says he intends to use the Cosmic Generator to jump back in time and change the course of humanity.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

Guests then board a star-jumper, or escape pod, and join the Guardians of the Galaxy on an intergalactic chase to save the galaxy. No “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction would be complete without an awesome mix tape.

“We put a lot in here. A lot of show, a lot of Easter eggs, a lot of variety in the songs, because we know you’re going to want to come back and ride over and over again,” Fitzgerald said.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

“There are six different songs, and you won’t know what song you’re going to get until launch,” said Kevin Doxey, Show Set Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Nobody will be able to take everything in once. We have put in a lot of time on the details and make sure everything is perfect for our guests.”

Ad

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

Songs on-board the ride include:

“September”

“Disco Inferno”

“Conga”

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

“I Ran”

“One Way or Another”

When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens, guests will have to have a virtual queue return time or an individual lightning lane.

The roller coaster attraction has two separate loading stations. Guests must be 42 inches to ride, and children under the age of 7 must be accompanied by a person 14 years or older.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

Just steps from the ride exit, guests can visit the Treasures of Xandar gift shop. The shop offers Guardians of the Galaxy-themed fashions, accessories, home décor, collectibles and toys.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

The new attraction opens May 27.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.