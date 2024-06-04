Blanco Lavender Festival returns for its 19th year this weekend

BLANCO, Texas – The smell of lavender will fill the air in downtown Blanco this weekend for the 19th annual Blanco Lavender Festival.

The festival will take place outside the Blanco County Courthouse from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will include live music, vendors, food, regional wine, local beer and more.

People who want to visit Hill Country Lavender — Texas’ first commercial lavender farm — can take a shuttle for $10 round trip. The shuttle will depart from the town square and will run for all three days of the festival.

The farm’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the festival and farm is free.

People can also park at the farm, located at the corner of FM 165 and 2325 about eight miles outside the city, but parking is $5. Visitors can also park at Blanco High School stadium, 1215 4th St. and take the shuttle.

According to the festival’s website, the blooming season for lavender runs from May through July.

In 2006, the event was named the “Lavender Festival of Texas,” and the following year, Blanco was designated the “Lavender Capital of Texas.”

The Blanco Chamber of Commerce states Robb Kendrick and Jeannie Ralston brought the lavender industry to the area in 1999 by starting the lavender farm and holding seminars.

“The Blanco Lavender Growers Association has remained a united group, building upon the experiences of the Kendricks,” according to the Blanco Chamber of Commerce. “These pioneers have endured periods of non-stop rain and periods of non-existent rain, each time more committed to this new agricultural crop. They readily share each new experience with each other and with guests to the Texas Hill Country who share their love of lavender.”

The festival is held annually on the second weekend of June. It is put on by the Blanco Chamber of Commerce.

